The ghost that dare not speak its name

Over-the-top and effervescent, the reality-show mashup “Living for the Dead” is too silly to take seriously. But the new series, streaming on Hulu, is also a sign of how few truly original ideas have emerged in the quarter-century of the reality-TV era.

“Living” is both defined and constrained by its pitch. What if we took the concept of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and grafted it onto “Ghost Hunters”?

Produced by the team behind “Queer Eye” and narrated by Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”), “Living” sends a team of five wisecracking, fashion-forward paranormalists to locations all over America that have been described as haunted.

• “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) invites viewers to spend an hour with a platypus. When it begins, wildlife photographer Peter Walsh recently discovered the searing pain in his head had been caused by lesions on his brain, a condition not likely to improve. Faced with an uncertain future, he took solace in exploring the surprisingly lush waterways located in the heart of Hobart.

Walsh did not expect to encounter a platypus. That creature, unique to the Australian continent, combines biological qualities with audacity. A freshwater mammal, it can swim and frolic like a river otter. Yet it has a long fleshy beak, not unlike a duck.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

It also lays eggs like a bird or a reptile. It is truly one of nature’s oddities.

One day while exploring the river and perhaps musing on his poor health, Walsh was surprised by the persistent attention of a female platypus, who seemed to want to make her presence known or perhaps bond with her human observer.

Walsh named her Zoom, spent a full year documenting her activities and began a campaign to clean up the river so Zoom and her fellows could survive and breed in downtown Hobart. Walsh felt it was time to give back to his little friend, knowing how much she already had helped him in his time of despair.

I’m a bit of a sucker for tales like this, about an individual who befriends a critter and finds his or her life enriched. One of my all-time favorite broadcasts of “Nature” is “My Life as a Turkey” from 2011, about a writer who bonds with a baby bird and spends a year in the wild with his fowl “family.” It can be streamed at PBS.org.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— All’s well that ends well in Roswell on “Quantum Leap” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— A famous chef vanishes on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— New clues about Earth’s earliest life forms on “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

— Cushioned and a bit stifled by a financial windfall, a middle-aged layabout (Hugh Grant) befriends the awkward son of an acquaintance, helping both in the subtle art of growing up in the 2002 comedy “About a Boy” (8 p.m., Starz Encore). Adapted from a novel by Nick Hornby (“High Fidelity”).

— Patients share curious symptoms on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— Triceratops fossils inspire research on “Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

CULT CHOICE

An older woman (Joan Crawford) takes a younger lover (Cliff Robertson) who suffers from mental illness in the 1956 drama “Autumn Leaves” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Robert Aldrich (“Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”).

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... David Spade hosts “Snake Oil” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Crowded streets in Vietnam on “The Amazing Race” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Talking Heads and Daniel Caesar are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ronnie Wood, Issa Rae and David Kushner on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Nathan Lane, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).