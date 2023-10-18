RANDALL: Adding while subtracting

I recently came across a saying that I thought really would hit home with so many of my readers: “If we keep adding without subtraction, we wind up drowning in things that no longer serve a purpose.”

Think about that for a while.

Are you continuously adding to your household without subtracting? If so, you are accumulating items and stuff you no longer are using and no longer are serving a purpose.

When I am working with clients and helping them get organized, part of the process is to determine limitations of how much of any one item is necessary to keep. Keeping in mind how much space they have to keep that item.

A simple example is coffee mugs. Most households have a place to store coffee mugs. It might be one or two shelves in a kitchen cabinet, or it might be a row of hooks along the wall above the coffee maker.

Regardless of where you store them, the point is how many you can keep there. Coffee mugs are one of those things that people tend to collect. I do not think I ever have been in a household where the coffee mugs all match, like the set of mugs that came with your dinnerware.

Every household has a hodge podge of coffee mugs. Some are more loved than others, but regardless, they all exist and take up space and are continually added to.

For example, you are on vacation, and you see a mug you just cannot live without, so you bring it home. Your limitation of the two shelves of coffees mugs is surpassed with this new vacation mug — that is your sign that it is time to eliminate one coffee mug.

This is the subtraction you need for the adding you are doing. It is time to review all your coffee mugs and determine your least favorite or the one that no longer sparks joy. Or maybe it’s the one that is chipped or cracked.

Another example of adding and subtracting is socks. I recently decided I was going to start wearing only one brand of socks because they are the best socks I ever have owned.

I have a drawer that is dedicated to athletic wear socks. I could remove all my old socks at once and replenish them with the new brand I am going to wear from now on. Which would be practical if the new socks did not cost $15 per pair. No wonder they are so great.

What I do is buy one new pair at a time, and as I put them in the drawer, I remove one of my old pairs. I will continue to do this until all socks have been replaced with the new brand. My limitation is the drawer and the brand of socks.

Think about your household. Are you subtracting when you add new items? Are there areas of your house that are overflowing? Where you have reached your limitation but have not taken the time to clear out the excess? Maybe it is time you start subtracting while you add.