Pet of the Week: Oct. 18, 2023

Name: Milo

Age: 4

My People and Place of Residence: David and Irene Kibbons, of Momence.

A Little Bit About Me: Milo was dumped along with his siblings in a wooded area when the owner of a puppy mill discovered she was going to be raided and fined. We rescued him from the Momence facility. He’s a bit shy but is a great dog. He loves his family and dog sister, Maddie.

Favorite Treat: Kraft American Cheese

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thank you for taking me in. I love you, too. Is it time for our walk?