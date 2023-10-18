Live music this weekend: Oct. 18, 2023

<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>John Boda</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Mothpoint/Gamma Goat</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John Sather</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant St., Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin Daniel/Zach Wsiclo</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>2 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Dave Deneau</strong>

Fun Hub — 501 Lowe Road, Aroma Park

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>ONU’s Songs from the Stage & Screen</strong>

Centennial Chapel — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Brookmont Bowling Center — 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>More Better & A Little Faster</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Mary Claire</strong>

The Wildflower Farm — 11332 W. Dralle Road, Monee

<em>11 a.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Andrew Scott Denlinger</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Deck Jams w/ Beeso & Friends</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>The Lonely Ones</strong>

Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>River Valley Wind and String Ensembles</strong>

Kankakee High School — 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Todd Hazelrigg</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley</strong>

ONU’s Kresege Auditorium — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Monday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a> by noon the Monday before the show.