Ken Burns returns with 'American Buffalo'

A tale 10,000 years in the making, “The American Buffalo” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listngs) unfolds over four hours and two nights. Directed by Ken Burns and narrated by Peter Coyote, “Buffalo” will seem comforting and familiar to those who have watched and enjoyed such efforts since “The Civil War” arrived in the fall of 1990.

Blending talking-head narration, period footage and the pan-and-scan treatment of paintings, illustrations and prints, “Buffalo” is a paradox, offering comforting viewing yet delivering a disturbing history of human destructiveness and arrogance.

A panel of Indigenous voices describes a shared culture of reverence toward the buffalo, a creature that co-evolved with man on the American continent over some hundred centuries. While written records are scarce to non-existent, tribal records were etched on buffalo hides recording generations of co-existence.

The arrival of humans on the North American continent coincided with the disappearance of many ancient creatures, from the woolly mammoth to ancestral horses. Indigenous people numbering in the hundreds of thousands shared the plains with teeming millions of buffalo. The animals’ meat offered nutrition, their pelts, warmth. Teepees were erected with their skin and holes were dug with their shoulder blades and other bones. Their dried dung could be burned, offering heat and light on the treeless plains.

Without horses and only primitive weapons, Indigenous hunters barely made a dent in the herd. As a result, cultures and religions emerged, embracing a balance of nature.

The arrival of Europeans in the late 15th century would tip that scale. The Spanish brought horses that offered mobility and firearms and their deadly force. Imported livestock brought disease that decimated both Indigenous people and the buffalo they revered.

Still, by the early 19th century, when President Jefferson sent Lewis and Clark to survey the newly purchased Louisiana tract, the number of buffalo was still staggering and uncountable.

It would take Americans scant decades to drive them to the brink of extinction.

Tomorrow’s concluding installment chronicles efforts to save the uniquely American beast, a story as emblematic of societal virtues and vices as the story of the buffalo’s near-annihilation.

• On a similar note, World (formerly known as the World Channel) streams season seven of its series “Stories of the Stage.” This season travels to PBS stations in Arizona and Nebraska, where Native American storytellers relate tales of family and heritage, love and redemption. “Stories from the Stage” can be viewed on the World channel, or streamed on the World app, YouTube, worldchannel.org and the PBS app.

• Acorn TV, the streaming service dedicated to programming from the U.K., presents “The Chase.” The melodrama takes a warts-and-all look at a family-run veterinary clinic in Yorkshire, where human dysfunction and sibling estrangement runs an even race with a multitude of animal diseases and mishaps. A possible antidote to the insipid period prettiness of the current PBS adaptation of “All Creatures Great and Small,” returning on Jan. 7.

• “The Golden Bachelor” isn’t the only corner of the entertainment industry catering to “mature audiences.”

Two comedies from 2021 make no effort to hide their intended audiences. Ellen Burstyn leads a strong ensemble cast in “Queen Bees” (6:15 p.m., TMCX), about finding love in a senior home amid a “mean girl” culture. She’s joined by the late James Caan, Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, Jane Curtin and Loretta Devine.

“Senior Moment” (8 p.m., TMCX) follows, starring William Shatner as a never-married Air Force vet dedicated to his vintage cars, until he hits a romantic speed bump in the form of a younger woman (Jean Smart). Christopher Lloyd stars here, too.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys meet in Monday Night Football action (7 p.m., ABC).

• Jaime Camil hosts “Loteria Loca” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Parker loses his grip on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A kidnapping reveals toxic family dynamics “The Irrational” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).