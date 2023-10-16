Best Bets: Week of Oct. 16-22

<strong>Fire on the Square</strong>

From 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Manteno’s Square on Second, the free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists and musicians and build community.

This is a participatory event. Bring your poi, hoops, staffs and more. Some practice props will be available for you to try. From 5-7 p.m. there will be various workshops and skill shares.

This is the last Fire on the Square event of the year.

<strong>Author presentation by Melanie Holmes</strong>

Looking to make a bucket list of fun things to do without leaving the state? Local author Melanie Holmes has the answer.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Holmes will discuss her recent book “100 Things To Do In Illinois Before You Die” at the Kankakee Public Library. During the free program from the Friends of the Kankakee Public Library, Holmes will share her favorite tips about her home state.

<strong>Laugh For a Cause</strong>

Back again is the annual Laugh For a Cause, a benefit for survivors of domestic violence. The Harbor House fundraiser on Saturday features comedy from The Second City.

The event will be held at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, and tickets are $50 for opening seating or $450 for a reserved table of eight. From 5:30-6:30 p.m. will be a happy hour with appetizers.

At 7 p.m., the show will start. There will be a cash bar and live and silent auctions. For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.

<strong>The Dam Tap grand re-opening</strong>

From 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at The Dam Tap, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, there will be a grand re-opening event to celebrate the updated bar.

From 2-6 p.m. will be music performances by Justin Daniel of Carrying Torches and singer-songwriter Zach Wcislo. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. will be DJ Trip. There will be drink specials and food available for purchase.

<strong>Autumn Art & Farm Experience</strong>

From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Locavore Farm in Grant Park will host its inaugural Autumn Art & Farm Experience — a curated event, connecting the creativity of handmade art and design with the development of agricultural ecosystems that inspire sustainable and self-sufficient food systems and lifestyles.

Partnering up with market manager, LouLou Belle Markets, Locavore Farm will host 50-plus artisans and makers from throughout the Midwest. Vendors will set up shop among the gardens, forest and fields of Locavore Farm. Throughout the day and evening there will be live music and dining at Locavore’s signature 100-foot table, set out steps from where ingredients for a farm-fresh menu grow.

Mini-workshops will be held in Locavore’s historic farmhouse or the Locavore’s greenhouse and feature the farm’s expansive educational program and collaboration with leading experts in various fields.

At noon, Michele will lead the one-hour Food Foraging & Wildcrafting at the farmhouse. The cost is $50 for the workshop experience and includes supplies/take home materials.

At 1 p.m., Cathy will lead the one-hour Preserving Your Garden Harvest at the farmhouse. The cost is $50 for the workshop experience and includes supplies/take home materials.

At 3 p.m., Nicholas will lead the one-hour Mushrooms & Mycology in the greenhouse. The cost is $50.

At 5 p.m., Bill will lead the one-hour Permaculture workshop in the greenhouse. The cost is $50.

At 6 p.m., Kate will lead the one-hour workshop of Sourdough Bread Making (participants will return 45 minutes after to pick up their finished loaf. This will take place in the farmhouse and is $50 for the workshop experience and loaf of bread.

The farm will feature outdoor activities from pumpkin carving to jewelry making, a bonfire for marshmallow roasting and a selection of pumpkins, gourds and mums.

Admission is $10 and ages 15 and under are free. Pre-purchase preferred as space is limited. Food and drink sold separately. Parking is free. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.locavorefarm.com" target="_blank">locavorefarm.com</a>.

<strong>Oct. 17</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Art League meeting, workshop</strong>

At 9:30 a.m. at Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Art League will host its monthly meeting and workshop. This will start with a business meeting followed by a workshop led by the holiday tree decorating chairman, who will instruct the group on the next tasks for the Kankakee County Museum's Gallery of Trees project.

Marilyn Wilken will lead a card-making workshop, with card fronts done in a vignette style. The public is welcome. Bring a sack lunch if desired. Some refreshments will be provided.

For supplies needed and more information, email <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>, or go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague</a>.

<strong>Green Drinks Kankakee</strong>

At 6:30 p.m., the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District will be joining the group at BrickStone Brewery to talk about some of the programs they are working on to keep the soil where it belongs, along with some of their other education and natural resource projects.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, search “Green Drinks Kankakee” on Facebook.

<strong>Oct. 18</strong>

<strong>Donate While You Dine</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. at Culver's, 983 Convent St., Bourbonnais, 10% of all orders will be donated to Let's Ketchup, a local nonprofit dedicated to eliminating area lunch debt.

<strong>Oct. 19 & 20</strong>

<strong>Nonprofit Power Conference</strong>

This two-day conference will take place at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

This is for nonprofit staff members, volunteers and board members. There will be four high-impact workshops. From 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday will be Low-Cost, High-Impact Marketing & Communications. From 1-4:30 p.m. will be Taking Great Photos.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday will be Storytelling: Weaving Words that Matter. From 1-4:30 p.m. will be Volunteer Recruitment, Recognition & Management.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.enrole.com/kcc/jsp/course.jsp" target="_blank">enrole.com/kcc/jsp/course.jsp</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 20-28</strong>

<strong>‘Alice in Wonderland’ at ONU</strong>

The mainstage fall production is a fully staged production of “Alice in Wonderland.” Ideal for all ages, this production is on stage for six performances Oct. 20-28, with matinees on select Saturdays. All performances are at The Theatre at SIMS in the SIMS Center at 160 W. River St., Bourbonnais.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.Olivet.edu/Events" target="_blank">Olivet.edu/Events</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 21</strong>

<strong>The Well's one-year anniversary</strong>

From 8-10 a.m. at The Well in Manteno will be celebrating its one-year anniversary. There will be a free pancake breakfast and free drip coffee for attendees. Those who purchase a drink will be entered into a raffle with a prize from Emma Grace Photography. An RSVP is requested via the Facebook event.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="https://bit.ly/3FdBlCi" target="_blank">bit.ly/3FdBlCi</a></strong>

<strong>Fill-the-truck animal shelter collection</strong>

River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 IL-17, Kankakee, is partnering with Tuff Dawgs Rescue and Rustic River Salvage in a fundraising drive to collect supplies for the rescue.

Each person who donates will receive a drink coupon to be used inside at the River Rock Pub & Beer Garden and will be given a "free" karaoke song to sing.

The DJ and karaoke will run from 5-9 p.m., and donations will be accepted until 11 p.m. Cash donations also will be accepted. The bar and kitchen are open all night.

<strong>» Donation wishlist: <a href="https://bit.ly/3Q970uJ" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Q970uJ</a></strong>

<strong>Something Uncommon at Adventure Commons</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, a free event will include a Halloween movie, games, candy prizes and mini golf.

<strong>ONU’s Songs from the Stage & Screen</strong>

The Olivet Nazarene University School of Music will combine forces to present a new concert featuring the song selections from Broadway and motion pictures in Songs from the Stage & Screen, presented at 7:30 p.m. in Centennial Chapel on the university campus in Bourbonnais.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.Olivet.edu/Events" target="_blank">Olivet.edu/Events</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 21 & 22</strong>

<strong>‘Mamma Mia!’ at Central HS</strong>

Central High School’s fall musical is transporting audience members to a spirited Greek Mediterranean island in its production of “Mamma Mia!” The show is a fun-filled musical comedy full of romance, friendship and catchy ABBA songs that are sure to get everyone on their feet by the final curtain call.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $7 by emailing <a href="mailto:kgifford@cusd4.org" target="_blank">kgifford@cusd4.org</a> or calling the CHS office at 815-694-2321. Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $10. Because of mature themes and innuendos, parental guidance is encouraged.