'World On Fire' returns to PBS

After a three-year hiatus, “World on Fire” returns to “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings). Viewers who yearn for a good old-fashioned war epic could do a lot worse. Back in the 1980s, the miniseries adaptation of Herman Wouk’s “The Winds of War,” with an all-star cast led by Robert Mitchum, captivated audiences and became one of the most-watched series of the decade.

“Fire” is no less ambitious, if lacking in some of the A-list star power of that older effort.

A story with many overlapping threads, the first season of “Fire” (which viewers can stream on PBS.org or PBS Passport) centered around Harry Chase (Jonah Hauer-King), a charming translator who meets Lois Bennett (Julia Brown), a fetching would-be jazz singer at a pre-war rally protesting pro-Nazi British thugs.

Hitler and Stalin’s invasion of Poland in September 1939 plunges Europe into war and sends Harry on a secret mission to Warsaw, where Nazi atrocities abound. He harbors a protective attraction to a Polish waitress, Kasia Tomaszeski (Zofia Wichlacz), impetuously marries her and smuggles her and her younger brother back to England. While he might not have entirely left his heart back home with Lois, he did, however, leave her with child.

Overlapping subplots involve an American broadcaster operating out of Berlin, played by Helen Hunt (who does not return to season two), as well as American doctors in occupied Paris.

Season two returns with the war well underway, with Harry and his RAF compatriots challenging the Luftwaffe in the skies over Manchester, British and imperial troops from India and Africa taking on General Rommel’s forces in North Africa and adolescent girls on the German home front subject to master race breeding experiments run with sadistic gusto by the SS.

The narrative jumps all over the place with brisk abandon. And that’s a good thing. The mosaic-like story is grounded by Harry’s domestic soap opera, where he must deal with Kasia’s brooding and Lois’s stoic embrace of single motherhood and her work as an ambulance driver.

Look for Lesley Manville as Harry’s impossibly insensitive and haughty mother, Robina. She’s more than worth the price of admission.

It’s been a good couple of years for Manville and her fans. She starred in the PBS series “Magpie Murders” in 2022 as well as the period melodrama “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” In “Fire,” she’s really easy to hate, and appears to love every minute of it.

To make more of an observation than a criticism, “World on Fire” is both enhanced and a tad limited by digital magic. It’s gotten a whole lot easier to create the illusion of buildings, streets and cities subject to bombing raids and other 1940s period settings. That doesn’t make them look any less fake, or like a computer-enhanced image from a sophisticated video game.

• Alexandra Pelosi presents “The Insurrectionist Next Door” (8 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA). The daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she has been making films for HBO for more than 20 years. Her 2002 effort “Journeys With George,” documented George W. Bush on the campaign trail, where he and the often-snarky filmmaker shared a friendly banter that appeared to bridge political divides. In this film, she interviews the radicals who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, including some who entered and violated her mother’s office.

• A multigenerational legal dynasty descends into homicide in the 2023 shocker “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” (7 p.m., Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14). Based on real events and starring Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”) as Alex Murdaugh. A two-night event, “Murdaugh” concludes Sunday.

— Plans for a spa go over budget as “Hotel Portofino” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) enters its second season.

CULT CHOICE

Few films introduced audiences to the possibility of motion pictures with such a bang as the 1903 French short “A Trip to the Moon” (11:30 p.m. early Monday, TCM), directed by Georges Melies.

