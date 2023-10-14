What to wear, what to expect at ‘The Eras Tour’ movie

Where to watch “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is now playing in theaters.

If you were lucky enough to snag tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold-out shows this year, you witnessed the full effect of Swiftie mania.

Friendship bracelets were exchanged among fans in the parking lot before the show began. They were dressed in sequins and cowboy boots and outfits in red, midnight or lavender to mark their favorite era. When the show started, it was one giant sing-along with hardly anyone sitting down for more than three hours.

So will moviegoers be expected to stay in their seats and be quiet when “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” plays on movie screens? Unlikely, according to Taylor Swift.

In her initial concert announcement on Instagram, Taylor gave them a free pass. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” she wrote, before asking fans, “What’s your friendship bracelet going to say?”

Her people have said the idea of showing the concert in theaters was designed so people who couldn’t afford a concert ticket or airfare still can get the experience.

She sidestepped the Hollywood studios by having her own people film the concert movie during her first three Los Angeles concerts, Aug. 3-5. Her team obtained a waiver from the writers and actors unions to release her film, and independently financed and distributed it, disrupting the leverage of movie studios during the ongoing strike.

<strong>How to get tickets</strong>

Even the ticket price is a wink and inside joke with her fans. Standard tickets are $19.89 for adults, a clear callback to Swift’s 2014 album “1989,” and it’s $13.13 for children and seniors, a reference to Swift’s famous lucky number, 13.

Tickets are available at AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Fandango.

AMC announced the morning after tickets went on sale in August the film event already had broken single-day advance-ticket sales revenue records, hauling in an astounding $26 million in just 24 hours. The theater chain said it was the highest advanced sales revenue day in the company’s 103-year history.

<strong>What to wear</strong>

Just like everyone went full Barbie in head-to-toe pink to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the “Barbie” movie this summer, expect people from ages 8 to 80 to have fun with their “Eras Tour” outfits.

Expect to see a lot of sparkles and sequins, fuzzy pink cowboy hats and outfits based on some of the stunning costumes Taylor Swift has sported on the stage. Keep in mind you’ll want a wardrobe that honors Swift but still is comfortable enough to enjoy the two hour-plus movie.

<strong>How long is the movie?</strong>

During the Eras Tour’s march across the country this summer, Swift was hailed for a demanding setlist and choreography for a concert that exceeded the three-hour mark. The film, however, is listed at 2 hours and 45 minutes, with no intermission, so plan accordingly for bathroom breaks or keeping the youngest Swifties entertained for such a long period.

But that might not be too hard because the usual movie etiquette rules are unlikely to apply. In the past, Swift has released her concert films and documentaries on streaming services. Choosing movie theaters for the debut of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” shows her relationship with her fans. Rather than sitting on their couches at home, they can head to the theater in sparkly dresses or cat costumes, trade friendship bracelets with other fans and sing along to their favorite lyrics.

