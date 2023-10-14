The AF Social + Life receives nonprofit status

The AF Social + Life, a local community dedicated to empowering individuals on their journey toward an alcohol-free and mindful lifestyle, recently announced its official recognition as a nonprofit organization.

“This strategic transition underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to its mission and the well-being of its valued community members,” said co-founder Sarah Marion in a news release.”

The move to nonprofit status allows for:

• Amplified commitment where The AF Social + Life’s nonprofit designation reinforces its dedication to its community and mission, emphasizing its long-term commitment to providing valuable resources and support;

• Sustainable operations which ensures the continued delivery of its essential services without the pressures of profit-seeking;

• A community-centric focus where the organization’s primary focus remains on supporting and uplifting its community members, with their well-being as the top priority;

• Enhanced transparency as the nonprofit status necessitates heightened transparency in operations, finances, and decision-making processes, building trust and accountability within the community;

• Access to resources as this designation opens doors to valuable resources, grants, donations and partnerships that will enable The AF Social + Life to provide an even more extensive array of programs, events and resources to its members and the community as a whole;

• Legal protections as the nonprofit status offers legal protection to both the organization and its community, ensuring that actions are consistently guided by the mission and core values.

“In essence, this transition positions The AF Social + Life to better serve its community, nurture individual journeys, and cultivate a vibrant, inclusive environment,” said Marion. “The organization’s commitment to empowering each member on their path to an alcohol-free, mindful life is stronger than ever.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.theafsocial.org" target="_blank">theafsocial.org</a>.