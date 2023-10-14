New on the bookshelf: Oct. 14, 2023

<strong>Intoxication of young love at a girls’ school</strong>

Everything about the spellbinding “Learned by Heart” strikes me as nearly perfect. Even its title works in at least two ways: The story takes place in 1805 at a strict girls’ boarding school in York, England, where learning by memorization is encouraged. The Manor School’s adolescents live in close quarters that promote crushes and heartaches.

Emma Donoghue’s gorgeously rendered creation is the real-life love story between Anne Lister (1791-40) and well-to-do Eliza Raine, born to a British doctor and an Indian woman he never married. Eliza and her sister came to England and were taken in by a white British family after their father sailed back to India.

While little is known about Eliza, much has been learned about Lister in recent decades, as scholars discovered, decoded and published parts of her 5-million-word diaries. “Learned by Heart” gives the two 14-year-old schoolgirls equal time in terms of story and sympathy. The result is even more masterful because of the seeming ease with which it combines the lyrically imagined with the painstakingly researched. The inevitable clutter of historical detail falls away as we inhabit the early world of the Manor School.

The story is remarkable.

— Claude Peck, Star Tribune

<strong>Mothers, daughters and ridiculous coincidences</strong>

Now that the residents of Buckingham Palace have changed, maybe it’s time for the Queen of Twists to abdicate.

Alice Feeney, anointed with that title because she’s so willing to keep reinventing her plots that you’re sometimes not even certain what book you’re reading, is back with “Good Bad Girl.” Yes, there are twists — some good and some so credibility-straining that they may not have been worth the effort required to concoct them.

At her best — as in her debut “Sometimes I Lie,” whose (comatose) narrator fibs to us, and in “His & Hers,” where two narrators compete to see who can conceal the truth more effectively — Feeney is a lot of fun. Her characters are vivid, the setups are ingenious and the solutions, while not always strictly possible to figure out on our own, are entertaining in an “OK-you-got-me” way.

Feeney at her worst is represented by last year’s “Daisy Darker,” which asked us not only to believe that every member of a screwed-up family had what it takes to be an inventive serial killer but also that they lingered overcrowded crime scenes long enough to scrawl out poems that revealed their inner workings — in rhymed couplets. Nay, I say.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Dream Town’ struggles for equity in its schools</strong>

“Dream Town” seems like what happens when the marketing department is allowed to come up with a book’s title.

Laura Meckler’s nonfiction book is not about a town. Its events take place in Shaker Heights, Ohio. But we learn almost nothing about Shaker Heights — how large it is, whether it has much culture, what businesses are there, where people like to eat. Some of that would be nice, but the misleading title is not Meckler’s fault. She wrote about schools and education, which apparently aren’t sexy enough words to include in a title.

Subtitled “Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity,” “Dream Town” opens with a couple of chapters about the Realtors who founded the Ohio city but, after that, it’s about one privileged place’s worthwhile, erratic efforts to integrate its schools.

Meckler is an award-winning education reporter for the Washington Post. Like all journalists, she knows the best way to tell a story is usually through its people. Each chapter in “Dream Town” is named after someone who played a major role in the fight for equity in Shaker Heights schools — parents, administrators, teachers and students.

“Dream Town” may skimp on descriptions, but the people emerge vividly through their extraordinary actions.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune