Momence scarecrows on display, Bordertown Crossings returning Oct. 28

MOMENCE — About 20 scarecrows are on display in Main Street Momence’s Scarecrows in Momence’s downtown park. The park is located at River Street and Dixie Highway, and scarecrows began popping up Oct. 1.

The scarecrows will be up for the entire month for people to see and to vote for their favorite with the QR code on the posters.

On Oct. 28, Main Street Momence will host Bordertown Hauntings from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Momence.

There will be trick or treating, cookie decorating, crafts and games, spooky stories, horse and pony rides, Halloween songs in the barn, costume contests (for kids, families and pets), pumpkin painting, a 1 p.m. magic show, spooky trail, reptile show, hayrides and a petting zoo.

For more information, call 815-472-3861.