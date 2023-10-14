Library Life: Week of Oct. 15, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Let’s Glo: At 3 p.m. Thursday, grades seventh through 12th can enjoy glow painting, games and more. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, all ages are invited to explore through stories, songs and activities.

• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older are invited to share their work and provide feedback for others.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Colored Pencil Workshop: Meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday for third- and fourth-grade students. Call to register.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, ages preschool and younger can join for interactive stories, songs, games and crafts.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Trivia Night: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

• Teen Trivia Night: Meets at 5 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Halloween Bingo: At 10 a.m. Monday, come in Halloween attire for games of bingo. Registration required.

• Teen Special Effects Makeup: At 6 p.m. Thursday, teens can participate in a hands-on SFX workshop. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Storytime with a Witch: From 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 21, there will be crafts and treats during a spooky storytime. At noon, the party will move to Flanagan’s.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• SNAP Assistance: From 1-4 p.m. Friday, the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be on site for help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications.

• Smooth Fusion: Join open-mic night from 6-8 p.m. Friday as a performer or audience member.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Tech Help Day: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday or Oct. 24, drop in for help with tech-related questions.

• Annual Fall Fest: From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 for a festival featuring games, a haunted schoolhouse storytime, trunk-or-treat and pumpkin decorating contest.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: Games begin at 3 p.m. Monday.

• Mocktails & Horror Tales: At 5 p.m. Thursday, throw on a costume (if you dare) and join for holiday mocktail recipes, taste tasting and spooky stories. Call to register.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Mystery Club: Discover a new read at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

• Children’s Garden Club: Meets at 11 a.m. Saturday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett; “The Running Grave” by Robert Galbraith; “Bright Lights, Big Christmas” by Mary Kay Andrews.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544