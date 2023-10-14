KVPD hosting Spooky Skate, Glow Pickleball

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District will be hosting two Halloween-themed events this month.

<strong>Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena’s Annual Spooky Skate</strong>

It’s a costume party on ice!

The event will be held at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Dress to impress in your scariest (or cutest) costume and enter the costume contest. This event is for all ages. Ages 12 and up are $8 for admission, ages 11 and under are $6 for admission. Skate rental and skate aids are available for $5 each. Pre-registration is not required.

For questions, email Zach Mullady at <a href="mailto:zmullady@kvpd.com" target="_blank">zmullady@kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>KVPD Rec Center’s Halloween Glow Pickleball</strong>

There will be several Halloween Glow Pickleball sessions held this month at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave, Kankakee. Costumes are encouraged for the all-ages Family Halloween Glow Pickleball from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 30. The cost is $10 per person and treats will be provided.

From 6-10 p.m. Oct. 31, there will be an adults-only Glow Pickleball. Costumes are encouraged and the cost is $10 per person with pizza included. Pre-registration is not required. Limited Pickleball paddles will be available. Plan to bring your own equipment.

For questions, email Aaron Denton at <a href="mailto:adenton@kvpd.com" target="_blank">adenton@kvpd.com</a>.

For more information about the events, go to <a href="https://www.kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.