Fill-the-truck event at River Rock Pub to benefit Tuff Dawgs Rescue

Looking to sing karaoke while helping shelter animals? Look no further!

On Oct. 21, River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 IL-17, Kankakee, is partnering with Tuff Dawgs Rescue and Rustic River Salvage in a fundraising drive to collect supplies for the rescue.

“Our goal is to fill the bed of the truck with supplies,” said Alex Hay, owner of River Rock Pub & Beer Garden.

Donations will be collected in the Rustic River Salvage truck.

Each person who donates will receive a drink coupon to be used inside at the River Rock Pub & Beer Garden and will be given a “free” karaoke song to sing. The full kitchen also will be open. There will be other raffles and activities as well.

The DJ and karaoke will run from 5-9 p.m., and donations will be accepted until 11 p.m. Cash donations also will be accepted. The bar and kitchen are open all night.

For information on Tuff Dawgs Rescue’s donation wishlist, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3Q970uJ" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Q970uJ</a>.

The donation wishlist includes:

• Cleaning supplies

• Garbage bags

• Clear all-sensitive laundry soap

• Blue Dawn dish soap

• Pill pockets

• Hip/joint supplements

• Soft/hard Solliquin pills

• Flea/tick prevention for dogs 30-100 pounds (no flea collars or Hartz brand)

• Calming supplements

• Unflavored Pedialyte

• Dog/cat wet/dry food and treats

• Kongs/Bully toys

• Cat toys

• Cat nip

• Slow feeders

• Snuffle mats

• Nail clippers

• Dog waste bags

• Blankets

• Hairbrushes

• Dog coats

• Cat litter.