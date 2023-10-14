Clove Alliance to host annual bingo event on Nov. 16

KANKAKEE — Clove Alliance will host its signature event, Cosmic Bingo, on Nov. 16 at the Expo Center at the Kankakee Fairgrounds. It’s a night of bingo with a cosmic twist for ages 18 and older. Laser lights, loud music, black lights, glow sticks and prizes will make this interactive bingo event out of this world, according to a news release from Clove.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets cost $35 and include bingo cards, glow hat and bingo dauber. Get your friends together and purchase a reserved table of six for $210. Tickets can be purchased online at <a href="https://www.clovealliance.ticketleap.com" target="_blank">clovealliance.ticketleap.com</a>. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Cash bar and food will be available for purchase. New this year is the availability of food trucks, including Mi Casa Authentic Mexican Cuisine and Monster Grilled Cheese. This is a cash-only event.

For additional information or to sponsor the event, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.square.site" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.