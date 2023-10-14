BBCHS foundation names recipients of 2023 alumnus, outstanding achievement

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2023 Alumnus of the Year, Dr. Andé Wegner, BBCHS Class of 1997; and 2023 Outstanding Achievement Award, Dr. Suzanne Bell, BBCHS Class of 1994.

The BBCHS Academic Foundation’s Annual Recognition Dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Kankakee Country Club.

<strong>Dr. Andé Wegner, Class of 1997 — 2023 BBCHS Academic Foundation Alumnus of the Year</strong>

After graduating from BBCHS, Wegner attended the University of Illinois, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology/Pre-Veterinary Medicine in 2001. She attended Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, graduating top of her class in 2005.

Wegner’s career began in Crystal Lake and lucky for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community, she returned home in 2012 when she accepted a position in Kankakee. In 2016, Wegner branched out on her own, and helped to establish South Creek Animal Hospital in Manteno where she works to this day.

Wegner is the advisor for Manteno Animal Control and is on the Animal Welfare Advisory Committee for Kankakee County.

<strong>Dr. Suzanne Bell, BBCHS Class of 1994 — 2023 BBCHS Academic</strong> <strong>Foundation Outstanding</strong> <strong>Achievement Award</strong>

Bell attended Olivet Nazarene University after graduation from BBCHS. She joined her dad at Olivet Nazarene University, where he was a professor. Bell earned a Master of Science and PhD from Texas A&M University in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and became a professor at DePaul University, where she was granted tenure.

As a professor, Bell taught courses and researched topics in industrial and organizational psychology such as strategic staffing, training and development and how to maximize the effectiveness of workplace teams.

She became one of the top 2% most cited authors in introductory industrial and organizational psychology textbooks. Recently, Bell’s work focused on astronauts and how to help them survive and thrive in space. Currently she works for NASA as the lead of the Behavioral Health and Performance Laboratory at Johnson Space Center.

“BBCHS is proud to be honoring Dr. Andé Wegner and Dr. Suzanne Bell, BBCHS graduates who exemplify BB’s six C’s: critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, character and citizenship,” according to a news release. “Their commitment to their field and family, the community and charitable works make BBCHS proud to call them Boilermakers.”

Tickets cost $40. The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by the dinner and program beginning at 6 p.m. Contact Laurie Blake, in the alumni office, for more information about the BBCHS Academic Foundation.

To make a reservation for the annual dinner, call Blake at 815-937-3707, ext. 6003, or email <a href="mailto:lblake@bbchs.org" target="_blank">lblake@bbchs.org</a>.

The BBCHS Academic Foundation awards $25,000 to $30,000 in classroom grants annually and provided 25 scholarships last year alone. The foundation’s mission is to enhance the excellent academic programs at BBCHS through classroom grants.

Grants are awarded for classroom projects that are not in the regular school budget. The grants are made possible through financial support from alumni, parents and community members combined with other fundraising efforts.