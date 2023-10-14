A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A helping hand

It was a typical weeknight like any other. As part of our bedtime routine, I let the dogs out into our fenced yard.

Without my realizing, the back gate was unlatched, and the boys got out. When they didn’t come to the door when I called them, I saw the gate swinging and promptly ran out to the alley. Teddy came back around quickly and guiltily ran back to the house knowing he led the escape.

Toby was the real concern, as he has lost his vision in the past few months and likely has Doggie Dementia (yes, this is a real thing).

After running around the alley trying to spot the 23-pound Maltipoo (who is bright white, which was the one plus to searching for a dog at 10:30 p.m.), I called my husband to come down for assistance.

We both searched in opposite directions, the knots in our stomachs growing more tense with every passing second we didn’t see our boy.

Keegan got into his car, and I continued my search on foot. As I was deciding to get into my car while drafting a “missing pet” post for the Ring app, I got a text from Keegan that said, “Got him.”

This is when the adrenaline flew out of my lungs and the tears came. Tears of relief that Toby was OK and tears stemming from the fears I was trying to set aside while searching for him.

I met Keegan in the garage and promptly took Toby out of the car, bundling him into a big hug. Keegan told me that Toby had wandered down the alley and into the street, crossing the street behind our block.

Luckily, the owners of the nearest house were outside and saw a little fluffball crossing the road. They called him over and, Toby being the gregarious little dog that he is, waltzed over to his new friends.

They brought him inside and gave him treats and (a second) dinner and then called out to Keegan when they saw him slowly driving down the block.

I hate thinking about what would have happened had this couple not been there. Not only were they in the right place at the right time, they were willing to help.

This is something I’ll be eternally grateful for.

If one were to get Toby’s series of events, it would sound a lot more like a fresh-air adventure that culminated with his favorite thing: more food.

Thank you, neighbors, for taking care of our little guy. We cannot express our gratitude.