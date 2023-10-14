5 photos of Zonta Club of Kankakee raising awareness for domestic violence

At the Kankakee Farmers’ Market on Sept. 30, the Zonta Club of Kankakee came together with Harbor House to offer not only information about domestic violence but also the services provided by Harbor House.

October is Domestic Violence Action (Awareness) Month. Each October, communities across the nation join together to recognize the prevalence of domestic violence and honor those who have been affected by violence with vigils, walks and other awareness-raising activities. DVAM was first recognized in October 1987.