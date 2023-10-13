NAACP hosting 2023 Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 28

BRADLEY — Starting with a cocktail and networking hour at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, the NAACP Kankakee County Branch #3035 will host the 2023 Freedom Fund Banquet.

The theme for the event is Thriving Together and will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the keynote speaker is Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, NAACP member and part of the national board of directors.

Tickets cost $80 for adults and $40 for 12 and younger. The deadline for tickets is Oct. 14, and they must be purchased at <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/bdd7f6ty" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/bdd7f6ty</a>.