River Valley ensembles to play free show on Oct. 22

KANKAKEE — The River Valley Wind and String Ensembles will perform a Fall Music Concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Kankakee High School Auditorium at 1200 West Jeffery Street in Kankakee. Admission is free, and the concert will be enjoyed by family and friends of all ages.
This one-hour program features popular and folk music from around the world including:
<strong>River Valley String Ensemble: Pops Concert</strong>
• Viva La Vida
• Lady Gaga Fugue
• Hallelujah
• The Best of ABBA
• The Entertainer
• Born to be Wild
• John Willaims Trilogy
<strong>River Valley Wind Ensemble: World Cruise</strong>
• Song of the Fjords (Port: Bergen, Norway)
• Two Andean Folk Songs (Port: Lima, Peru)
• A Little Tango Music (Port: Buenos Aires, Argentina)
• Carnival (Port: Rio de Janeiro, Brasil)
• Bushdance (Port: Sydney, Australia)
For more information about the concert, call 815-214-9855, or go to stringensemble.org or windensemble.org.