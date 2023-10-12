River Valley ensembles to play free show on Oct. 22

KANKAKEE — The River Valley Wind and String Ensembles will perform a Fall Music Concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Kankakee High School Auditorium at 1200 West Jeffery Street in Kankakee. Admission is free, and the concert will be enjoyed by family and friends of all ages.

This one-hour program features popular and folk music from around the world including:

<strong>River Valley String Ensemble: Pops Concert</strong>

• Viva La Vida

• Lady Gaga Fugue

• Hallelujah

• The Best of ABBA

• The Entertainer

• Born to be Wild

• John Willaims Trilogy

<strong>River Valley Wind Ensemble: World Cruise</strong>

• Song of the Fjords (Port: Bergen, Norway)

• Two Andean Folk Songs (Port: Lima, Peru)

• A Little Tango Music (Port: Buenos Aires, Argentina)

• Carnival (Port: Rio de Janeiro, Brasil)

• Bushdance (Port: Sydney, Australia)

For more information about the concert, call 815-214-9855, or go to stringensemble.org or windensemble.org.