Pet of the Week: Oct. 11, 2023

Name: Taffy

Age: 17

My People and Place of Residence: Lori Cunningham and family, of Ashkum.

A Little Bit About Me: I have had Taffy since she was 8 weeks old. She has been a very loyal little girl. She used to sit on the back of the furniture looking out the door when it was time for me to come home from work. As she has gotten older, she has had anxiety issues. Now, when I need to be gone from home for extended stays, she travels along and does great!

Favorite Treat: McDonald’s chicken nuggets.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: More nuggies, please!