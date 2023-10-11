Locavore Farm hosting first-ever Autumn Art & Farm Experience

From noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Locavore Farm in Grant Park will host its inaugural Autumn Art & Farm Experience — a curated event, connecting the creativity of handmade art and design with the development of agricultural ecosystems that inspire sustainable and self-sufficient food systems and lifestyles.

Partnering up with market manager, LouLou Belle Markets, Locavore Farm will host 50-plus artisans and makers from throughout the Midwest. Vendors will set up shop among the gardens, forest and fields of Locavore Farm. During the day and evening, there will be live music and dining at Locavore’s signature 100-foot table, set out steps from where ingredients for a farm-fresh menu grow.

“We are excited to announce a new event collaboration with our friends, Dodi and Lisa, co-owners of Loulou Belle in Homewood.” said Rachael Jones, co-owner of Locavore Farm, in a news release. “For some time, we’ve discussed curating an experience here at the farm that would connect art and nature in a way that would inspire and engage.”

Mini-workshops will be held in Locavore’s historic farmhouse or the Locavore’s greenhouse and feature the farm’s expansive educational program and collaboration with leading experts in various fields.

“What makes this so unique is that we’ve fused an opportunity for unique shopping and dining with an educational experience that will inspire and equip patrons to be more self-reliant in growing, preparing, storing and using food for health and wellness,” said Jones.

At noon, Michele will lead the one-hour Food Foraging & Wildcrafting at the farmhouse. The cost is $50 for the workshop experience and includes supplies/take home materials.

At 1 p.m., Cathy will lead the one-hour Preserving Your Garden Harvest at the farmhouse. The cost is $50 for the workshop experience and includes supplies/take home materials.

At 3 p.m., Nicholas will lead the one-hour Mushrooms & Mycology in the greenhouse. The cost is $50.

At 5 p.m., Bill will lead the one-hour Permaculture workshop in the greenhouse. The cost is $50.

At 6 p.m., Kate will lead the one-hour workshop of Sourdough Bread Making (participants will return 45 minutes after to pick up their finished loaf. This will take place in the farmhouse and is $50 for the workshop experience and loaf of bread.

The farm will feature outdoor activities from pumpkin carving to jewelry making, a bonfire for marshmallow roasting and a selection of pumpkins, gourds and mums.

Admission costs $10, and ages 15 and younger are free. Pre-purchase preferred as space is limited. Food and drink sold separately. Parking is free. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.locavorefarm.com" target="_blank">locavorefarm.com</a>.