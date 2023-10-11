Kankakee Art League prepares for Gallery of Trees project

At 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Art League will host its monthly meeting and workshop. This will start with a business meeting followed by a workshop led by the holiday tree decorating chairman, who will instruct the group on the next tasks for the Kankakee County Museum’s Gallery of Trees project.

Marilyn Wilken will lead a card-making workshop, with card fronts done in a vignette style. The public is welcome. Bring a sack lunch if desired. Some refreshments will be provided.

For supplies needed and more information, email <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>, or go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague</a>.