Best Bets: Week of Oct. 10-16

<strong>Halloween Downtown</strong>

Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in downtown Kankakee, the event will spread across the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, the farmers’ market parking lot and festival square around the train depot fountain.

The event features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities each with a Halloween theme. There’s also music, entertainment, local food vendors and merchandise vendors and, in the afternoon, there is a trunk-or-treat.

“In 2022, an estimated 2,000 children [and their parents] attended the festival to play free games run by local businesses and organizations and participate in the trunk-or-treat,” said organizer Amy Laws. “The vendor market was packed, CIRKA provided music via a roster of different bands, downtown businesses ran sales or specials, and there were free pony rides. The turnout was amazing and continued to receive a glowing response from the community.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.K3Halloween.com" target="_blank">K3Halloween.com</a>.

<strong>Longbranch Sip-N-Shop</strong>

Back for an eighth year is the Longbranch Sip-N-Shop, hosted by Longbranch restaurant owners Lindsay and Nick Bohn — third-generation restaurant owners who have owned and operated the Longbranch for 10 years.

The event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday with more than 40 local vendors participating. The vendors, most of which are women-owned businesses, will offer a variety of quality-made products including jewelry, all natural skincare products, goat milk soap, crochet and sweets.

There also will be a large selection of boutiques with clothing for women and kids, as well as accessories. There will be hair-braiding booths, lemon shake-ups, laser-cut crafts, candles, charcuterie boards, gems, mead, kid’s fidget spinners and more.

There will be indoor and outdoor shopping, lunch served inside the restaurant, specialty cocktails and a full bar, as well as a live acoustic set by Logan Miller. Twister’s 10U group will be having a $5 parking fundraiser for its softball team.

The Longbranch also will be collecting cans, dried goods and monetary donations for the Clifton Food Pantry to help them help others in the community at Christmas time. Donate and be entered to win a $100 Longbranch gift card.

“We hope everyone can come feel the good fall vibes and support local,” Lindsay said.

The Longbranch is located at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Call 815-694-9748 for more information.

<strong>Dinner with the Old Bags</strong>

From 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, is the annual GFWC Woman's Club of Kankakee fundraiser, which includes a silent auction with new and used purses. All proceeds go toward local nonprofits. The Outstanding Woman Award will be given during the event. Tickets cost $40.

For tickets and more information, contact Dondi Maricle at <a href="mailto:dondimaricle@aol.com" target="_blank">dondimaricle@aol.com</a> or 815-715-8405.

<strong>World Mental Health Day</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, the Kankakee County Mental Health Council and KCC’s Continuing Education & Career Services will host a half day of training with Emily LaVoie. Available will be 3.5 CEUs ($15 registration). Free for noncredits.

To register, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4jem3xcs" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4jem3xcs</a>.

<strong>Piano concert at Kankakee County Museum</strong>

​​At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee County Museum will host a free piano concert at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

The concert will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the partnership with Kankakee’s sister city, Yuriria, Mexico. Concert performers are Sarai Buchanan and Luis Herman.

To RSVP, call 815-932-5279, or go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

<strong>Oct. 10-16</strong>

<strong>Cultural Art Workshops</strong>

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is hosting a series of cultural art workshops.

Juan Hernandez Rodriguez has organized countless art workshops throughout Europe, South America and Mexico. He is known for his cardboard art, and he will be in Kankakee beginning Monday to conduct art workshops using a traditional technique from Guanajuato, Mexico.

Lorenia Lara and Rosalinda Chavez are organizing this event through Club Poder Latino Kankakee.

There will be a Pinata Workshop for kids at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Catrina Workshops for teens and adults will be held at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday and Monday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

<strong>» Sign up: 815-685-9057</strong>

<strong>Oct. 12</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators Meeting</strong>

A business meeting will be held at noon in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, where the group will nominate officers for 2024. At 1 p.m. will be a program titled "Fall Fest: Charcuterie Boards for the Holidays," presented by Charcuterie by Jade.

<strong>ECDA Community Conversation</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the Economic & Community Development Agency will host an event giving residents an opportunity to share thoughts about their neighborhood and ask the ECDA questions. An interpreter will be on hand for Spanish-speaking residents.

<strong>Oct. 12, 14 & 15</strong>

<strong>‘Alice by Heart’ at Coal City HS</strong>

Coal City High School is one of the first high schools in the nation to be granted the rights to the production of “Alice By Heart” and will bring it to life at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City.

From the Tony® and Grammy® award-winning creators of “Spring Awakening,” Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (“Waitress”), “Alice By Heart” is a touching musical inspired by “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend, Alfred, are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished childhood book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

As they travel through the tale, “Alice By Heart” explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss and finding the courage to move forward. This musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.bit.ly/CCTDTickets" target="_blank">bit.ly/CCTDTickets</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 13-15</strong>

<strong>Mid Central Illinois Schutzhund Club’s Regional Championship</strong>

Friday through Sunday at Diamond Point Park in Bourbonnais, the Mid Central Illinois Schutzhund Club will host its Mid Central Regional Championship.

According to United Schutzhund Clubs of America, Schutzhund is a German word meaning “protection dog.” It refers to a sport that focuses on developing and evaluating those traits in dogs that make them more useful and happier companions to their owners.

The training happens in three parts: tracking, obedience and protection work (similar to police dogs).

A Draw Night will be held Friday, and the event itself will run Saturday and Sunday. The event runs from morning until evening, and there will be raffles and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.midcentralschutzhund.com/info23" target="_blank">midcentralschutzhund.com/info23</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 14</strong>

<strong>Labrador Lap 5k and Schnauzer Shuffle</strong>

Starting with check in at 8:15 a.m., the Animal Medical Center of Gilman will host the Labrador Lap 5k and Schnauzer Shuffle 1-mile charity run benefitting Clea Shearer Breast Cancer Research Fund, a part of the Jimmy V Foundation.

The race will run from 9-11:30 a.m. with events to follow.

“The Labrador Lap and Schnauzer Shuffle promises to be a heartwarming and meaningful day as we unite the community in the battle against breast cancer,” organizers said in a news release.

“Whether you wish to participate or not, feel free to bring your furry friends for a day of fun, food, drinks and local shops. Let’s make strides together.”

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.amcgilman.com/our-fundraiser-event" target="_blank">amcgilman.com/our-fundraiser-event</a></strong>

<strong>Paddle for a Cause</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Potawatomi Paddlers will be hosting Paddle for a Cause to raise money for local Scouts organizations.

Kayakers and canoeists are invited to take off from the boat ramp at Bird Park in Kankakee and paddle to the Kankakee River State Park boat ramp downstream from Warner Bridge.

Scouts will be on site to provide “thank-you” breakfast snacks at the put-in and a cookout at the take-out. A bus shuttle will be provided to bring participants back to their vehicles. A $10 donation is requested on the day-of from all participants.

<strong>Spooktacular Halloween</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kankakee County Fair and Exposition, 213 W. 4000S Road, there will be a day filled of family-friendly activities. All day will be a craft and vendor show; from 2-4 p.m. will be a trunk-or-treat; from 6-10 p.m. will be a haunted house. Costumes are encouraged.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:info@kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">info@kankakeefair.org</a></strong>

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a nonstructured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public, and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<strong>​​Braceville Halloween Market</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. at Braceville Community Hall, 102 W. Main St., Braceville, The Forgotten Garden Nonprofit will host a Halloween market featuring themed vendors and items. There will be coffee, hot chocolate and treats all sold for $1. From 2-2:45 p.m. will be a kids and adult coloring contest with prizes. There also will be a kids' costume contest for prizes.

<strong>» Sign up: 708-491-7013 (Alyssa)</strong>

<strong>Author event at Rubber Rose</strong>

At 12:30 p.m., local independent bookstore Rubber Rose Books and Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, will be hosting local author Micki Abels. Abels is a published author, life coach, meditation instructor, holistic health advocate, writer and blogger who has most recently written her memoir "My Soul Contract: A Teaching Memoir of Trauma, Truth, and Transformation," and her children’s book "What Made You Smile Today?: A Book of Feelings and Connection." All ages are invited to attend this author event to meet Abels, hear the inspiration behind her books and purchase copies. Angelina Lamie, the young illustrator of "What Made You Smile Today?" also will be in attendance. Registration is not required to attend.

<strong>» 815-523-7237; <a href="mailto:rubberrosebooks@gmail.com" target="_blank">rubberrosebooks@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>John E. Gerard 2nd annual boxing showcase</strong>

Doors open at 1 p.m. at the KVPD RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, and the fight begins at 3 p.m. The cost for general admission is $20; ringside seating is $40. Kids 8 and younger are free. Food and drinks will be sold. The event is hosted by Gold Star Gym in memory of Chief of Police John E. Gerard who served the community for more than 45 years.

<strong>Sequels’ Annual Fall Fest</strong>

From 4-7 p.m. at Sequels Resale Shop, 417 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, all Sequels’ inventory will be 20% off; there will be more than 20 vendors with decor, handcrafted items and baked goods. For families, there will be games, activities and entertainment.

<strong>Camp Shaw Draw Down</strong>

The Fourth Annual Camp Shaw Draw Down, also known as its cash bash event, will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see in Manteno. There will be more than $3,000 in cash prizes awarded during the night. Participants do not need to be present to win.

The purchase of a $100 ticket includes buffet dinner for two, beverages and one number on the Draw Down board. BrickStone Brewery again will be a sponsor and will be serving craft beer selections. Other fun games and raffles are planned during the night. Camp Shaw will have Camp Wish Lists, so participants also will have the opportunity to donate items to the camp. This event is for ages 21 and older. Proceeds will help Camp Shaw make improvements around the camp and to its programming.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.campshaw.org" target="_blank">campshaw.org</a>; <a href="mailto:drawdown@campshaw.org" target="_blank">drawdown@campshaw.org</a></strong>

<strong>Eastern Star dinner</strong>

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. (or until sold out), the Eastern Star Dorcas Chapter 5 will host a ham and bean dinner.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and under. Meals include ham, beans, cornbread, dessert and a drink.

The dinner will be held at Manteno Masonic Lodge, 120 McGuire St., Manteno. A portion of the profits will go toward Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

<strong>Shows at ONU’s Strickler Planetarium</strong>

The Strickler Planetarium at ONU will host shows for the whole family to enjoy. At 4:30 p.m. is the kid-friendly show, “One World, One Sky.” At 6, 7 and 8 p.m. is the all-ages Halloween show, “Ooky Spooky Light Show.” All shows cost $5 per person and are cash only. The Strickler Planetarium on the Olivet Nazarene University campus is at 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

<strong>KCHF’s Fall in Love Adoption Event</strong>

The Kankakee County Humane Foundation invites potential pet owners to fall in love with the shelter's residents.

From noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Rietveld's Farmstand, 4067 E. 4000N Road, Bourbonnais, there will be adoptable dogs, fresh sweet corn, pumpkins, freshly picked apples, mums and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a></strong>