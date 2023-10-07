The Longbranch in L’Erable hosting 8th annual Sip-N-Shop

L’ERABLE/CLIFTON — Back for an eighth year is the Longbranch Sip-N-Shop, hosted by Longbranch restaurant owners Lindsay and Nick Bohn — third-generation restaurant owners who have owned and operated the Longbranch for 10 years.

The event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 with more than 40 local vendors participating. The vendors, most of which are women-owned businesses, will offer a variety of quality-made products including jewelry, all natural skincare products, goat milk soap, crochet and sweets.

There also will be a large selection of boutiques with clothing for women and kids, as well as accessories. There will be hair-braiding booths, lemon shake-ups, laser-cut crafts, candles, charcuterie boards, gems, mead, kid’s fidget spinners and more.

There will be indoor and outdoor shopping, lunch served inside the restaurant, specialty cocktails and a full bar, as well as a live acoustic set by Logan Miller. Twister’s 10U group will be having a $5 parking fundraiser for its softball team.

The Longbranch also will be collecting cans, dried goods and monetary donations for the Clifton Food Pantry to help them help others in the community at Christmas time. Donate and be entered to win a $100 Longbranch gift card.

“We hope everyone can come feel the good fall vibes and support local,” Lindsay said.

The Longbranch is located at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Call 815-694-9748 for more information.

• Farmer’s Daughter Art

• DressWell Boutique

• DDDesigns

• Sprinkled with Glitter

• Giggles of Love

• Handcrafted by Nicole

• Envy Beauty Bar

• beat.theboutique

• Gracie Pie Apothecary

• BKay Crochet

• Tapped In Aesthetics

• Color Street

• UnPossible Mead

• WitchWay Creations

• Lizzie Mac Baking Co.

• Ash n Addie

• A Dirty Hoe

• B&M Snack Shack

• Edit & Embellish

• Top Tier Crafts

• Clover Street Candles

• Gracie Lynn Boutique

• Hilltop 514

• A&M Crafts

• Jem’s Gems

• L.I.T. Candles

• B. & Co.

• Sugar Farm

• Holland Street

• Little Shed on the Prairie

• Sarah’s Braid Bar

• 2 Sisters Bottega

• Stargirl Designs

• Shop by Knight

• Sister Shop

• RHI Crochet

• NM Salon Braid Bar

• Builder Boys

• Gemstone & Wire

• On A Whim

• Yardware Store

• Parkside Farm Stand

• Kami’s Jewelry Shop