REEL TALK: Blending 'Back to the Future' and 'Halloween' in 'Totally Killer'

Imagine mashing together “Back to the Future” and “Halloween” and you’ve got “Totally Killer,” a witty, smart and sometimes brutal, time-travel movie.

Starring Kiernan Shipka as Jamie, a typical teenager who wants to hang with her best friends on Halloween night, her mom, Pam (Julie Bowen), freaks out on this holiday every year. You see, 35 years ago, The Sweet 16 Killer murdered her three best friends.

Jamie then finds her mom brutally murdered by the return of this killer on this dreaded holiday. And now, the killer is after Jamie, and she is running for her life.

As luck would have it, Jamie’s best friend Amelia (Kelsey Mawema) has built a time machine for a science project and Jamie is able to escape the killer via time travel.

Of course, she lands smack dab in the middle of 1987, days before the murders began. Can she find and stop the killer in time to save these girls and more importantly, her mother?

“Totally Killer” starts off light and almost silly, but as Pam is murdered, that levity quickly changes to horror. The writers play with the lightness of humor and the darkness of murder to create a well-balanced movie filled with laughter and dread.

While there are several murderous moments, there’s more commentary about how times have changed and as we witness Jamie changing, we don’t seem to focus on the gruesomeness of it all.

The real fun begins when Jamie meets her mom and her clique of friends back in ’87. She takes complete advantage of the laxness of the era and enrolls herself in her mom’s school as a foreign exchange student … from Canada. Meeting Mom as a teen has its own comedic elements and Jamie’s quick-thinking backstory helps her insinuate into this tight-knit circle.

In fact, every official action is easy as pie — showing us that, just 40 years ago, the world truly was a different place.

Jamie learns more than she could have imagined about her mom, allowing her to see her in a different light. She also grows up a bit herself as she better understands who her mother was; longing to bring her back and never take her for granted again.

We spend most of our time in 1987 where the teenagers Pam (Olivia Holt), Tiffany (Liana Liberato), Lauren (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson) and Marisa (Steph Chin-Salvo) party, talk and bully others.

Jamie possesses incredible maturity compared to this group of girls and her intelligence allows her to manipulate them all. Their conversations are what hook us as — if you’re around my age — they bring us back to a more innocent time, but one could argue that perhaps it really wasn’t better in many ways.

Shipka’s deadpan, nonchalant manner creates its own comedy as she perceives each situation and reacts accordingly, adding to this already smart script. The writers, doing a stellar job of balancing the tone and using commentary about the era, have plenty of “gotcha” moments as they recognize all the horror movies that came before.

Additionally, all that tone shifting make every scene a lot of fun as they’re filled with surprises. I found myself laughing out loud and then gasping in horror. Shipka is a delight as Jamie and the younger version of the adults do an incredible job of pulling off their roles in a believable way as they tap into the fashion and vernacular of the ’80s.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

"Totally Killer" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.