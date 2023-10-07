ONU School of Music, alumni presenting Songs from the Stage & Screen

BOURBONNAIS — The Olivet Nazarene University School of Music will combine forces to present a new concert featuring the song selections from Broadway and motion pictures in Songs from the Stage & Screen, presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in Centennial Chapel on the university campus in Bourbonnais.

The concert is being presented by the Office of Alumni Relations as part of Olivet’s annual Homecoming Celebration.

Notable alumni will appear as soloists alongside the University Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Neal Woodruff, associate dean of the School of Music. The Orpheus Choir and Concert Singers also will perform, as will the University Keyboard Ensemble and organist and professor, Dr. Josh Ring.

Songs from the Stage & Screen includes tuneful favorites from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Prince of Egypt,” “West Side Story” and more.

The second half will include highlights from the global musical phenomenon “Les Miserables,” featuring “I Dreamed a Dream,” “One Day More,” “Bring Him Home” and more.

Alumni featured soloists include Andrew McBurnie, Ashley Cherney, Ali Deckard, Jenna Fawcett, Luke Olney, Noah Campbell-White, Reuben Lillie and George Andrew Wolff.

The concert is open to the public and general admission tickets are available at Olivet.edu/Events.