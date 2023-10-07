New on the bookshelf: Oct. 7, 2023

<strong>Friends in Pakistan bound together by colonialism</strong>

You know the pleasure you experience as you binge a TV series that transports you far from your own time and place, one that immerses you in the details of its world and the complicated lives of its characters?

That’s how I felt reading Minnesota author Nigar Alam’s absorbing debut, “Under the Tamarind Tree.” The novel is set in the coastal city of Karachi, Pakistan, in the 1960s and in 2019. It’s about the friendship of Rozeena, Aalya, Zohair and Haaris, who are bound together by the legacies of the Partition — which dissolved British rule of India and Pakistan — and the events of a “single night that ended everything.”

On Aug. 14, 1947, Pakistan celebrated its independence from British colonial rule. The next day, India celebrated theirs. Two days after that, the British government imposed an arbitrary border, the Radcliffe Line, creating a partition separating Pakistan and India. The region exploded in sectarian violence. Hindus and Sikhs fled to India; Muslims fled to Pakistan. Millions were displaced; thousands were massacred. The British went home.

The Partition is the historical landscape on which Alam’s novel is drawn.

— Carole E. Barrowman, Star Tribune

<strong>The play’s the thing in Patchett’s ‘Tom Lake’</strong>

Children, even grown ones, don’t often want to hear about their parents’ lives before they married — especially their sex lives.

But Lara Nelson’s three daughters are different. They know that before she married their kind and steadfast father and gave birth to them, she had a love affair with a movie star, as well as a brief acting career of her own. Now in their 20s, Lara’s girls want the dirt.

Lara’s story and how she tells it are the matter of Ann Patchett’s enveloping new novel, “Tom Lake.”

This is Patchett’s ninth novel, after such acclaimed bestsellers as “Bel Canto” and “The Dutch House.” She has also published four nonfiction books, including “These Precious Days” and “This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage,” and two children’s books. She’s the proprietor of Nashville’s beloved Parnassus Books and a leader in the independent bookstore community.

Patchett often frames her novels around a particular world, such as the opera-infused plot of “Bel Canto.” In “Tom Lake” much of Lara’s story is set in the world of theater, and three plays are essential: Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” and Sam Shepard’s “Fool for Love.”

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>More-dispiriting-than-inspiring bio of tennis star Marble</strong>

In 1954, Ralph Edwards, host of television show “This Is Your Life,” introduced viewers to Alice Marble, a champ who held six prestigious titles simultaneously, and “revolutionized the game of tennis for women.”

At the end of the program, Edwards noted that Marble’s car had “played its last match,” and presented her with a new Mercury. The gift, Madeleine Blais writes, implied that at 40, “nothing in Alice’s present was as exciting as her past.”

In “Queen of the Court,” Blais provides an informative, if more dispiriting than inspiring biography of the largely forgotten tennis star of the 1920s and ‘30s.

Blais documents the emotional, physical and financial challenges Marble faced as an amateur, as well as her determination and good fortune. Until she won titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, Marble supported herself with part-time jobs, and Eleanor “Teach” Tennant — her coach, mentor, and perhaps lover — paid for her meals, clothing and living expenses.

Alice Marble, it seems clear, was one of many athletes who were born too early and, after her sport was done with her, lived too long.

— Glenn C. Altschuler, Star Tribune