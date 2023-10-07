Library Life: Week of Oct. 8, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>

, 815-265-7522 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Adult Reading Challenge: Reading Banned Booooks will earn readers a ticket for a chance to win a prize.

• Barbie Club: From 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, all ages can participate. This is followed by Builders Club at 1 p.m.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Messy Art: For ages 3-5; meets in separate sessions at 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Call to register for a session.

• American Sign Language Series: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday for ages 15 and older.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Book Club: Grab this month’s read, “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern, before the 6:30 p.m. meeting Oct. 30.

• Colored Pencil Workshop: Meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday for third- and fourth-grade students. Call to register.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• At 10 a.m. Oct. 14, enjoy a Solar Eclipse Party with Moon Pies, Sunny D, solar glasses and storytime.

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Pumpkin Painting: Happens at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Houdini: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, William Pack will detail the myths and the truths of the iconic magician. Registration required.

• Teen Anime Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for ages 12-17.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Storytime with a Witch: From 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 21, there will be crafts and treats during a spooky storytime. At noon, the party will move to Flanagan’s.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m. Thursday, learning how to make charcuterie boards for the holidays.

• Bingo with the Books: Games run from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Family Video Game Party: Games aplenty will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Snacks provided.

• Annual Fall Fest: Save the date for noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 for a festival featuring games, a haunted schoolhouse storytime, trunk-or-treat and pumpkin decorating contest.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “We Are The Brennans” by Tracey Lange.

• Steam Club: Kids can meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to explore STEAM topics.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Pembroke Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. every Tuesday.

• Art Class: Meets at 2 p.m. Friday to develop a creative eye.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “River We Remember” by William Kent Krueger; “Blessings of the Lost Girls” by J.A. Jance; “Killing the Witches: The Horror of Salem, Massachusetts.”

