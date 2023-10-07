KAMUG computer club meeting Monday

BRADLEY — KAMUG, the computer club for all, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Bradley Public Library.

“Eulogies — Should You Write It — or Leave It to Artificial Intelligence” is one of many demonstrations planned for the meeting, the region’s only computer club. A discussion of how AI is being used in nursing homes follows.

SSD (Secure Digital Drives, or non-moving hard drives) research into successes and failures will be demoed and discussed.

In addition, a design demo (Bender vs. Onshape); a report of new scams; and a review of: Beacons in the Darkness — a new book addressing the state of newspapers (paper and digital) in the United States.

The keynote speaker at the Garden Clubs of Illinois semi-annual meeting will demo a variety of garden apps for portable devices. Flower, vegetable, tree, insect and disease topics will be shown.

Apple computer’s fall product announcement will be shown and discussed, in addition to other product announcements.

Attendance is free and open to the public.