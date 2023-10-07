Central High School to present 'Mamma Mia!'

CLIFTON — Central High School’s fall musical is transporting audience members to a spirited Greek Mediterranean island in its production of “Mamma Mia!” The show is a fun-filled musical comedy full of romance, friendship and catchy ABBA songs that are sure to get everyone on their feet by the final curtain call.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $7 by emailing kgifford@cusd4.org or calling the CHS office at 815-694-2321. Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $10. Because of mature themes and innuendos, parental guidance is encouraged.

“Mamma Mia!” is the broadway musical based on the hit ‘90s movie. It’s the story of Donna, played by Samantha Perzee, who is preparing for her daughter, Sophie’s (Aislyn Rohlwing), wedding to Sky (Blake Chandler).

Sophie always has dreamed of the perfect wedding, but she has one problem. She doesn’t know who her dad is. After finding her mother’s diary, Sophie secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in the hope of meeting her real father so he can escort her down the aisle. The three dads are played by Brady Perzee as Sam Carmichael, Lucas Gifford as Harry Bright, and Kyle Gifford as Bill Austin.

Throughout the musical, friends of Donna, Sophie and Sky help illustrate the show’s theme of taking a chance to achieve your dreams. Donna’s Souper Trouper friends from the ‘70s, when they were singing superstars, are played by Leah Johnson and Anna Winkel. Sophie’s bridesmaids and best friends are played by Lillian Unger and Gabi Hoogstraat, and Sky’s groomsmen are played by Nick Gifford and Ben Kuipers. Dante Mumper is cast as Father Alexandrios.

The show comes alive through the singing and dancing sensations created by the ensemble consisting of Gracyn Allen, Riley Behrends, Rory Campbell, Natalie Dundas, Khloe Epley, Lily Gray, Molly Grob, Isabelle Hemp, Corrine Husch, Savannah Johnson, Shyann Johnson, Lacey Kasper, Hannah LeClair, Lilah Meredith, Anna Poole, Sydney Rohlwing, Abby Ryan, Sophia Sherrill, Carter Shule, Addison Skeen, Brenna Spooner, Alison Webb.

This 35-member cast and production is directed by Amy Sides and assisted by Kelly Gifford. Vocal instruction and lighting is under the direction of Maggie Prendergast. Bri Dayton is the show’s choreographer. Kevin Norden is the sound engineer. Videography, photography and promotional posters are produced by Steve Scoggan, and Scott Hanson designed the program.