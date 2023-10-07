Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary announces winner of puzzle contest

The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club this week announced the winner of its second annual puzzle photo contest. Club members selected a photo taken by Karen Grillion.

The photo, featuring a bridge over the Kankakee River, will be the art of the 500-piece puzzle that will be sold by the Rotary Club this holiday season.

Puzzles are expected to be available for sale in late October and can be purchased through any Bradley Bourbonnais Rotarian as well as the following outlet locations: Joy’s Hallmark in Meadowview; Rubber Rose Books in Kankakee; Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Kankakee County Museum.

For more info about Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary, and availability of puzzle, go to <a href="https://www.BBRotary.org" target="_blank">BBRotary.org</a>.