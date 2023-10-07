A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A taste of tradition

One of the most beautiful parts of a wedding is seeing two families come together. I love watching the new parents-in-law interact with one another on one of the most special days of their lives.

I witnessed this recently at a wedding for our friends, Daniel and Chandini. The couple had married in New Orleans last fall and, last month, had a second wedding in Iowa celebrating the Indian roots and traditions of Chandini’s family.

Many of our friends gathered for the three-day affair which included lots of great food and plenty of dancing. Being that this was my first time experiencing a non-Christian and/or American wedding, I was excited to learn of the traditions that come with a Hindu ceremony.

The bride and groom encouraged everyone in attendance to wear traditional Indian attire, including sarees and kurtas. This gave us the opportunity to really interact with the traditions.

Being that Keegan and his friend group are long-time friends of Daniel’s, we were part of the “groom side.” This doesn’t mean that you have to sit on the groom’s side of the ceremony, but rather you’re part of accompanying the groom down the aisle.

The Baraat is a tradition where the groom’s family and friends preceed him in walking and bang drums and clap their hands to create a musical parade as he makes his way to the altar.

Being that many in the friend group are very musical, I think this was a highlight for many. Once we were done and seated, we got to watch the Baraatis, where the bride has her parade with her friends and family.

In all, there are about a dozen parts to a Hindu ceremony (where the family is very involved in the matrimony). One memorable portion was where the rings were put into a bowl of water, and whoever finds the ring first is said “to have the other wrapped around their finger.”

But, my favorite part of the whole event was watching the two families merge together. Watching as the bride’s parents walked up with her, their faces filled with pride, made me become emotional.

Then watching as the groom’s family took to these new-to-them-traditions with such excitement and love was the cherry on top of a fantastic celebration.

Congratulations, Daniel and Chandini! We’re all ready for Wedding Round 3 when you are.