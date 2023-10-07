5 photos from the 9th annual Boilermaker Games

The 9th annual Boilermaker Games kicked off on a sunny, warm morning Tuesday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium.

Hosted by the BBCHS Best Buddies, a club that pairs students with disabilities with their general education nondisabled peers, numerous volunteers partnered with more than 200 athletes from programs around the area.

This year, 214 athletes from 11 local schools and cooperatives were listed to compete in the day’s many activities. In total, more than 650 participants attended the community event that celebrates inclusion.