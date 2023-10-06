Merchant Street Art Gallery hosting cultural art workshops

KANKAKEE — Starting next week, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will begin hosting a series of cultural art workshops. The gallery is at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Juan Hernandez Rodriguez has organized countless art workshops throughout Europe, South America and Mexico. He is known for his cardboard art, and he will be in Kankakee beginning Monday to conduct art workshops using a traditional technique from Guanajuato, Mexico.

Lorenia Lara and Rosalinda Chavez are organizing this event through Club Poder Latino Kankakee.

The first event will be a Pinata Workshop for kids at 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Catrina Workshops for teens and adults will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Oct. 16, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 14.

Make a reservation by texting or calling 815-685-9057. Donations to cover cost of materials are appreciated.