Kankakee YMCA presents awards for youth service, volunteerism and best employees

The Kankakee Area YMCA capped a strong year with its annual banquet Sept. 28.

The YMCA reviewed its accomplishments in front of a crowd of 143 at the Quality Inn and Suites and honored four people with its traditional major awards.

Honored were Matt McAllister, Mary Thomson and Christina and Daryl Burch.

McAlister, who served four years as board chair at the Y, received the Jerry Blitz Award, emblematic of the top volunteer serving the YMCA. Mary Thomson, who heads the Winter Warmth program for the Kankakee Kiwanis that gives coats to needy area children, won the Ray Lindner Service to Youth award.

The husband-and-wife team of Daryl and Christina Burch won the Wes Walker Spirit Award, which honors the top employee of the year at the YMCA.

Will Welsh, the CEO at the Kankakee Area YMCA, told the audience there were 123,920 total visits for the year, with 4,516 memberships. There were 441 children in summer camp and 638 youths in YMCA sports. Day care, still a relatively new program at the YMCA, was strong.

There were 112 children in before- and after-school care at five different sites. Some 296 youths enrolled in the School’s Out program for 3,928 visits. In that program, the YMCA cares for children during holiday breaks, teacher institute days and even snow days. There were 40 children in full-day day care.

Those programs, Welsh said, help families while building financial strength at the YMCA. For the year, the YMCA had revenue of more than $2.7 million.

The incoming board president, replacing Susan Lopez, will be Joe Giacchino. Giacchino’s affiliation with the YMCA goes back more than 52 years, when he was asked to serve on a youth committee by then-executive director Wes Walker.

Giacchino said he was humbled and honored to serve.

The YMCA also announced a $50,000 pledge by Connie Walker to pay for needed staff education in future years.

<strong>AWARD WINNERS</strong>

McAllister is in his 25th year of nonprofit leadership. He is the director and grant administrator for the Riverside Medical Center Foundation.

At the YMCA, McAllister was the board president from 2018-21. His accomplishments included steering the Y through the pandemic years, opening a full-time childcare center and overseeing $500,000 in capital improvements.

“Matt gives so much to support the board, the staff and the YMCA and does it all with such grace and joy that you can tell he believes in and enjoys what he is doing,” said Susan Lopez while presenting the honor.

McAllister was rewarded for his enthusiasm, sharing and determination. Locally, McAllister also has served as the president of the Harbor House board, He was asked to join the YMCA board and did so.

He earned a master’s degree at Olivet Nazarene University after a degree in social work at Iowa State University. He worked for seven years serving children and families in Iowa. He has worked for 16 years at Riverside.

“In all things Matt does — work, volunteer, church, family — I see that he leads and participates by example,” Lopez said.

Thomson, the Service to Youth winner, was honored as a person who “doesn’t seem to have the word ‘no’ in her vocabulary when it comes to helping,” said Rebecca Wilder in announcing the award.

Several years ago, when the Junior League folded, one of their popular programs, Winter Warmth, became on orphan. Winter Warmth provides coats to needy children, identified by social workers. Thomson helped bring the program to the Kankakee Kiwanis, where it has remained ever since.

She tells the story of one child, who was given a coat. The child enthusiastically tried it on but did not put on the accompanying gloves. When asked why, the youth said he was saving the gloves for his mother.

Thomson was the Athena Award winner, symbolizing service and leadership, in 1995. She currently works at UpliftedCare, formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley. She formerly taught English and Spanish in the Kankakee schools and still runs into former students.

She has been active with Christmas Day Inc. Dinner, served as the children’s legal advocacy chair for Child Network, has been a board member for United Way and participated in Toastmasters.

“My hunch is that tonight, Ray is looking down at the person chosen in his name,” Wilder said.

This is the first time more than one recipient has been named for the Wes Walker Award.

“Wes Walker started a trend where he took a building and turned it into a home. He took a staff team and turned them into a family. He took a community and turned them into neighbors,” Welsh said.

The Burches have been married for 40 years. Christina is a retired teacher from the Bourbonnais Elementary School District, where she taught reading through grades kindergarten through second. Daryl was a driver for UPS for 40 years before retiring.

Both now work for the YMCA. He is in housekeeping and maintenance. She teaches yoga. Both were hired within three months of each other in 2018.

In announcing the award, Welsh said of both, “their work with participants and around the Y has always been of the highest quality, demonstrated by both team members receiving compliments weekly.”

Welsh said Christina is a high-quality yoga instructor who takes her effect on students very seriously. Daryl joined in to help with all the chores on the to-do list needed to open the childcare center.