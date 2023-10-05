Max adds streaming sports content

Just a week after adding a 24/7 CNN option to its offerings, MAX will begin streaming live sports. The subscription service will begin serving up the live Major League Baseball, NBA, soccer games and international games that are available on Warner Bros. cable outlets including TNT, TBS and TruTV. This will include more than 300 events.

So, if you’ve cut your cord but want to check out NHL Hockey (6:30 p.m., TNT), you can stream it on Max tonight.

Unlike the CNN hub, which is included on Max for free, the sports option will cost subscribers an additional $9.99 per month. But that fee only will kick in after Feb. 29, 2024. Starting today, the sports option will be offered on a promotional basis.

With a news option and streaming sports, Max probably has gone further than any other streamer in creating a one-stop substitution for traditional cable. The downside is this all-you-can-eat buffet has come at the expense of HBO’s reputation for exceptional television. Taking the “HBO” out of the title of the streaming app was a bit of a portent. It’s a little like tearing down Tiffany’s to build a shopping mall.

• Speaking of free sports, the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears in Thursday Night football, streaming exclusively on Prime Video at 6 p.m.

• When TV viewing often can seem like a bewildering onslaught of the new, it’s fun to look back at a show older than Shark Week.

“Unsolved Mysteries” debuted way back in 1987 and provided true-crime documentary-style investigations decades before the ID Network or murder mystery podcasts even were imagined.

Pluto TV, the FAST (Free Advertising Supported Television) platform, debuts the documentary “Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy,” a history of the series including interviews with creators, producers and longtime contributors as well as hitherto unseen clips and outtakes from late star Robert Stack (1919-2003), whose voice and introductions gave “Unsolved” its distinctive flair.

After streaming exclusively on Pluto, “Legacy” also will appear on other FAST platforms, including TUBI, Roku, FreeVee and FilmRise, beginning Oct. 19.

• The cast of the Revenge sails into new territory as the period romantic pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death” streams its second season on Max.

• Based on popular turn-of-the-20th-century adventure books, the French detective series “Lupin” streams its third season on Netflix.

• Based on a true story, the 2022 documentary “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) follows a popular musician and social activist as he runs for president of Uganda in the 2021 election, challenging an entrenched incumbent who had held office for 35 years.

• Horror meets haute couture as a fashion designer (Hadley Robinson) is pushed to the brink and begins suffering from a mysterious illness in the 2023 shocker “Appendage,” streaming on Hulu.

• BET+ streams season two of “The Impact: Atlanta,” a look at young people and influencers shaping the city.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A gang leader targets Benson on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• The voice of Billy Crystal animates the 2013 comedy “Monster University” (7:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-G).

• Abducted as a child, a woman runs a super-slick and well-funded agency to rescue overlooked missing persons on the repeat pilot episode of “Found” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Rob Reiner directed the 1992 film adaptation of Aaron Sorkin’s hit Broadway drama “A Few Good Men” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14), starring Tom Cruise and Demi Moore as Navy lawyers in a high-profile case. The film showcased memorable testimony from Jack Nicholson and introduced Sorkin’s brand of dialogue years before “The West Wing.” It also preceded the popularity of the Naval legal procedural “JAG,” (1995-2005), which gave way to 20 years of “NCIS.”

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Golden Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Buddy Games” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... “The Challenge: USA” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., r, NBC).

LATE NIGHT

Bob Odenkirk is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Maluma on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant and BoyWithUke appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... David Byrne and Craig Reynolds visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Nate Bargatze, Carlos Alazraqui, John Henton and Esther Povitsky appear on “Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).