This weekend at the movies: Oct. 6, 2023

<strong>‘The Exorcist: Believer’</strong>

R, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/horror.</em> When his daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine, show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces single father Victor Fielding to confront the nadir of evil. Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before. Starring Ellen Burstyn and Olivia O’Neill.

<strong>‘Dumb Money’</strong>

R, 104 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/comedy.</em> Everyday people flip the script on Wall Street and get rich by turning GameStop into one of the world’s hottest companies. In the middle of everything is Keith Gill, a regular guy who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock. When his social media posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets wealthy — until the billionaires fight back and both sides find their worlds turned upside down. Starring Paul Dano and Pete Davidson.

<strong>‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> The PAW Patrol pups magically gain superpowers after a meteor strikes Adventure City. However, things take a turn for the worse when Humdinger and a mad scientist steal their powers and turn themselves into supervillains. As the team springs into action to save the city, Skye soon learns that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference. Starring voices of Mckenna Grace and Lilly Bartlam.

<strong>‘Saw: X’</strong>

R, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists. Starring Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith.

<strong>‘The Creator’</strong>

PG-13, 133 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/thriller.</em> As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind. As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child. Starring John David Washington and Gemma Chan.

<strong>‘The Blind’</strong>

PG-13, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> In the 1960s Deep South, Phil Robertson seeks to conquer the shame of his past, addiction, and complicated family dynamics, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place. Starring Aron von Andrian and Amelia Eve.

<strong>‘On Fire’</strong>

PG-13, 80 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/thriller.</em> Inspired by true and harrowing events, this tells the story of an ordinary man that finds his world suddenly torn apart as devastating wildfires rip through the surrounding countryside. With precious moments ticking by, he must flee with his son and pregnant wife if they have any hope of surviving the rapid forces of mother nature. Starring Peter Facinelli and Asher Angel.

<strong>‘Expend4bles’</strong>

R, 103 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent and Megan Fox.

<strong>‘The Nun II’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> It’s 1956 — France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. This sequel follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons.