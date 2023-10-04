'Never again': Holocaust survivor tells of Nazi terror

"I don’t want my past to become your future.”

That’s the message from Gdalina Novitsky, a survivor of World War II and the Holocaust.

Novitksy likely escaped execution only because her mother, Mariam, fled Kiev ahead of the advancing German Army and the death squads of the SS. The Novitskys, a mother and her only child, got on a train and fled east. They traveled in cattle cars, no food, no water, no place to even sit down.

The exact destination remains hazy in Novitsky’s memory. She was a child at the time, 3, when Kiev fell to the Germans in September 1941.

What she does remember is the hunger.

“It was terrible,” she said. “It is a terrible, terrible feeling to be hungry.”

All food at the time, she said, was requisitioned first, for the Red Army. The one thing she got was a hard-boiled egg. To this day, she said, eating a hard-boiled egg is a treat.

Locked in her memory is a moment when a man, getting a small morsel of food, told her, “Today, my children will eat something.” Many simply dropped dead in the streets, she said.

She recalls, too, as she was fleeing, the train was bombed by Luftwaffe Messerschmitts.

Treated by Red Army doctors, she also survived diphtheria and scarlet fever as a wartime child.

<strong>TRIAD PRESENTATION</strong>

Novitsky brought her reminiscences to the monthly TRIAD meeting Sept. 20. TRIAD is a joint project of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney and the Kankakee County Sheriff.

The free monthly meetings are held at the Kankakee Public Library and are aimed at senior citizens. The meetings are a mix of information and warnings about dangers to seniors.

Wednesday’s meeting brought a crowd of more than 60 to the library to hear of the horrors of the Holocaust. Novitsky, 85, now lives in Wheeling, Ill., and speaks as a representative of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, located in Skokie.

Novitsky said as the Nazis approached, far too many people were in denial. They remembered World War I, when the German Army was decent. Not this time.

As the Nazis entered Kiev, they posted notices for Jewish people to gather in certain locations. They did.

The Germans, Novitsky said, were “meticulous.”

Then, the SS began to take the victims to Babi Yar, a ravine northwest of Kiev, where they were ordered to undress and were shot. In two days, Novitsky said, 61,000 were killed.

That was only a grim beginning. More would die. Not only those of Jewish faith but prisoners of war, high-ranking officials and doctors and nurses were killed. The total dead at Babi Yar, Novitsky said, exceeds 120,000.

When the war ended, May 8, 1945, she said, people were joyful but still crying. “Almost all families” had someone among the dead.

Novitsky’s immediate family survived the war, though many others, including friends and acquaintances, perished. Her father, Samyil, served in the Red Army during World War II, seeing combat and teaching tank tactics. He died in 1974. Mother Mariam lived until 1992, dying in New Jersey. Gdalina’s husband, Khasan, also survived the war. He died three years ago at age 87.

After the war, she said, the Soviet government wanted everyone to forget about Babi Yar. Memorials were both misguided and late.

It was forbidden, she said, to even talk of Babi Yar. The site became a city dump, and refuse was piled upon the dead. Even today, the site is mutilated. It has been bombed by the Russians during the current war. Novitsky’s sentiments are with the Ukrainians. She wears a blue and yellow ribbon of support for Ukraine, but she has no living relatives there now.

The post-war period was not fatal but also not easy. Teaching resources were limited: one teacher for four grades of school and no books at all.

Novitsky was a good student, earning a Certificate of Excellence that would have allowed her into a university, but the official Soviet policy at the time was college was “not for Jews.”

She was educated as a civil engineer at night school, learning roadway design. Her husband was also a civil engineer. They had a daughter in 1972 and “decided to leave” for the United States.

That was not allowed at the time, but President Gerald Ford negotiated an agreement with the Soviets. In return for better trade preferences, the Russians would allow some people to emigrate.

The Novitskys left in 1980. They took jobs drafting plans in New Jersey. It was less than they were qualified to do, but they were grateful for the work. The Novitskys came to Illinois in 1995, when their daughter married and moved here.

“I have to tell this story,” she said of the Holocaust and her wartime escape.

Today, the victims have no graves or tombstones, she said. They exist only in memory.

“My motto is: ‘Never again.’”