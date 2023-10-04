Live music this weekend: Oct. 4, 2023

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
The Wildflower Farm — 11332 W. Dralle Road, Monee
<em>Noon Saturday</em>
<strong>Legends Night (Tributes to Elvis, Sinatra, Neil Diamond)</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>4 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Astro Circus</strong>
Ryan's Pier – 112 E. 1st St., Aroma Park
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Casting Crowns</strong>
ONU’s Centennial Chapel — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Matt Strom</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Not Yet</strong>
T.J. Donlins — 118 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>David’s Bazaar</strong>
Aly Anne’s Bar & Grill — 112 E. Main St., Dwight
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Flanagan’s Irish Pub — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Jib Brothers</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Tiff & Dave Acoustic</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>
