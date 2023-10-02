Game shows galore as talk shows resume

CBS launches “Lotteria Loca” (8 p.m., TV-PG), a high-energy game show based on traditional Mexican bingo. A popular Mexican actor and television personality, host Jaime Camil might be familiar to viewers from his appearance on the CW sitcom “Jane the Virgin.”

The accent here is on excitement among the participants, familiar to fans of this fare and of series such as “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). Should the energy flag on “Lotteria Loca,” music is provided by singer and percussionist Sheila E.

The ongoing actors strike has necessitated a proliferation of prime-time game shows. Look for a new variation on “Deal or No Deal” to return to NBC. This version will leave a studio and take place on an island. Hope they keep those briefcases free of sand. Howie Mandel, who hosted the NBC series for years, will return as producer. Joe Manganiello (“Magic Mike”) will host “Deal or No Deal Island.” A premiere date has not yet been announced.

• Clueless, womanizing brothers (Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan) hope to open their own nightclub in the 1998 comedy “A Night at the Roxbury” (7 p.m., Cinemax).

Savagely received by critics, it is considered one of the weaker spinoff movies to emerge from a recurring “SNL” sketch. It has a rating of 11% on the Rotten Tomatoes meter. That’s terrible, but to put it in perspective, the 1994 “SNL” comedy “It’s Pat” weighs in at zero. Both films featured one-note characters who grew unbearable when a brief bit became a movie.

Speaking of “SNL,” the just-concluded writers’ strike means the venerable comedy showcase will return. No dates have been announced, perhaps because the new season’s cast has yet to be finalized.

And with the end of the writers’ strike, “SNL” veterans Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers will return tonight with original installments of their nighttime talk shows, as will Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Look for the first original monologues since May.

Guest-list assembly will be affected by the ongoing actors’ strike, so look for writers, politicians and comedians without a Screen Actors Guild card.

• The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Murders that Matter” follows Movita Johnson-Harrell, who lost her son in 2011. She channeled her grief into political action, forming the Charles Foundation, speaking out about gun violence in the Black community.

• October brings a spate of monster marathons and other events counting down the days to Halloween. Acorn, the streaming platform dedicated to U.K., European and Australian fare, launches the first season of “The Terror,” the British period series about the crew of a stranded ship exploring the Arctic that ran on AMC in 2018.

Viewers also can anticipate Halloween with the horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-14) from 1968 and get two chances to catch the 2018 incarnation of “Halloween” (5:45 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., FXM, TV-MA), one of many sequels to the 1978 shocker. The 2018 horror film “Midsommar” (7 p.m., Sho2) does not hew closely to the Halloween horror genre, but its themes of pagan ritual might be appropriate to the holiday.

• Speaking of screams, the animated series “Fright Krewe” begins streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

• Acorn also launches season seven of the French detective series “Candice Renoir.”

• Blind auditions enter their third night on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• The New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks in Monday Night Football action (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN).

• Knight’s ex investigates a murder in a National Park on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Slipped a dangerous toxin, a journalist faces a ticking clock on “The Irrational” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

A teacher’s (Anne Bancroft) tough love tames wild child Helen Keller (Patty Duke), born deaf and blind, in the 1962 adaptation of the stage drama “The Miracle Worker” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Both actresses won Oscars and would go on to become major pop icons in the 1960s, with Duke playing twins in the sitcom “The Patty Duke Show” and a brassy diva in the 1967 camp classic “Valley of the Dolls,” the same year Bancroft was immortalized as Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate.”

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

“Kitchen Nightmares” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m, NBC) ... “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) return tonight with original shows.