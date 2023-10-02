Best Bets: Week of Oct. 2-8

<strong>Annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service</strong>

The annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service will return Friday to the Kankakee County Courthouse. Starting at 11 a.m., the event is hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe. The service is open to the public and will take place on the front lawn of the courthouse.

In years past, area fire chiefs have rung a bell three times for each fallen firefighter to signal the end of their service and honor their ultimate sacrifice. Roses are presented to the family members of the fallen.

A memorial statue outside of the courthouse is etched with “The Firefighter’s Prayer.” Names of fallen firefighters are etched into brick pavers on a nearby walkway.

For more information on the service, contact the state’s attorney’s office at 815-936-5800.

<strong>Putting for Pets</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host Putting for Pets, a mini-golf fundraiser that will benefit the St. Anne-based animal shelter.

The cost is $10 per child, $20 per adult or $50 per foursome. At 9 a.m. is registration followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Pre-registration is required at <a href="https://www.k3chf.org/events/2023puttingforpets" target="_blank">k3chf.org/events/2023puttingforpets</a>.

There will be food trucks on site for participants to purchase lunch when golfing is complete. All proceeds from golf will benefit KCHF.

<strong>FlannelFest</strong>

The Rotary Club of Bradley-Bourbonnais is hosting a FlannelFest fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Splitting Targets at 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee.

Along with throwing axes, participants will receive one free drink from the bar as well as being able to sample all of the chili in the chili cook-off by local fire departments.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased from any Rotary Club member or by calling Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079.

All proceeds will benefit the Kankakee County projects, courtesy of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Club.

<strong>Cruis’n the Square</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot in downtown Kankakee, the Saturday Night Cruis’n the Square event returns. The theme is Ladies Night, and this will be the final Cruis’n event of the year.

For more information, call Anthony at 815-671-5601.

<strong>Garden of Prayer’s 45th anniversary</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Garden of Prayer will host a banquet celebrating 45 years of serving children and families. The theme of the evening is A Time Of Reflections. The cost is $75 per person.

<span id="docs-internal-guid-85d3f2ed-7fff-6f2c-e51c-f6191391f6bf">For more information, go to </span><a href="https://www.gopyouthcenter.org" target="_blank">gopyouthcenter.org</a>.

<strong>Oct. 3</strong>

<strong>Beginner Line Dance Lessons</strong>

From 7-8 p.m. Mondays at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, there will be a Boots ’N Motion line dancing class for beginners. To register, text name and phone numbers to Sheila at 815-216-5680. Instructors are Roylene LeBeau and Sheila Pfaff, who teach dances to all genres of music, including but not limited to: country, rock, pop, jazz, swing, etc. Classes cost $8 and take place every Monday.

<strong>Oct. 4</strong>

<strong>Halloween DIY workshop</strong>

From 6-8:30 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, On A Whim will lead a DIY paint night workshop during which participants can make a Jack-o-Lantern or ghost votive shelf sitter. Choose one or the other for $20 each or do both for $35.

<strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-22691c1d-7fff-cf20-f4d4-28bbccb5996b">» </span>Sign up: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2x2dvsv6" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2x2dvsv6</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 6</strong>

<strong>Fish Fry Friday</strong>

From 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee, it is Fish Fry Friday. Proceeds benefit local veterans.

Dinners are $13 for tilapia, fries and a roll. For seniors, it's $12.50.

<strong>Grade School Night at Bishop Mac</strong>

Bishop McNamara Catholic High School is inviting all area grade-school students to the annual Grade School Night. Between 5:30-6:30 p.m., any student is invited to Rich Zinanni Stadium. Bishop McNamara student leaders have planned games, face painting and also will feature a blow-up obstacle course. The event is free of charge for any student in eighth grade or below.

After Grade School Night, the Fightin’ Irish Football team will take on the Knights of Chicago Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The BMCS concession stand will be open and grilling up pork chop sandwiches.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.bishopmac.com" target="_blank">bishopmac.com</a></strong>

<strong>Then & Now art show</strong>

At 6:30 p.m., the latest art exhibit, Then & Now, opens at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The art show will display the artistic progress of gallery artists from the past to the present.

<strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-22691c1d-7fff-cf20-f4d4-28bbccb5996b">» </span><a href="https://www.Merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">Merchantstreetartgallery.org</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 6-7</strong>

<strong>KHS 35th class reunion</strong>

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, there will be homecoming parade lineup at Lincoln Cultural Center. The parade departs at noon heading toward the Kankakee Train Depot. It’s requested to bring candy. From 4-5 p.m. will be a tour of the renovated high school. Starting at 5 p.m. will be a tailgate with food trucks prefacing the homecoming football game. At 6 p.m. Saturday, there will be an alumni celebration at the Knights of Columbus. The cost is $40 per person and can be paid to Renee Turner, reunion treasurer, via Cashapp at $estinet69.

<strong>Oct. 7</strong>

<strong>Touch-A-Truck</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Manor, 4129 N. State Route 17, Momence, there will be a free event during which participants can experience the vehicles that build, maintain and serve the county. There will be demonstrations, hands-on exploration opportunities for kids, food trucks and more.

<strong>Garden of Prayer’s 45th anniversary</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Garden of Prayer will host a banquet celebrating 45 years of serving children and families. The theme of the evening is A Time Of Reflections. The cost is $75 per person.

<strong><span id="docs-internal-guid-85d3f2ed-7fff-6f2c-e51c-f6191391f6bf">» </span><a href="https://www.gopyouthcenter.org" target="_blank">gopyouthcenter.org</a></strong>

<strong>For information on Harvest Daze in Watseka, see B4. </strong>