Tuesday Book Review returns Tuesday

Daily Journal staff report

The Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings starting Tuesday. It began more than 60 years ago and continues a strong tradition of interesting programs for area residents.

The group meets six times per year at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The dates and speakers include:

<strong>• Oct. 3:</strong> Robert De Oliveira, Camino to Santiago de Compostela

<strong>• Nov. 7:</strong> Sierra Harris, author/illustrator of “Lucy’s Anxiety”

<strong>• Dec. 5:</strong> Martha Dalton and Ronald Dalton, Don Reddick A Special Holiday Celebration

<strong>• March 5:</strong> Leslie Goddard, Ph.D. Portrayal of First Lady, Jackie Kennedy

<strong>• April 2:</strong> Laura Golowski, The B. Harley Bradley House: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Flagship Prairie Design

<strong>• May 7:</strong> Warren Brown, Catch the Twain

Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, and salads may be on the tables as people are arriving.

Robert de Oliveira will share information on his spiritual pilgrimage of 140 miles in seven days from Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Participants also are reminded of the sharing table, “Bring a Book, Take a Book,” for which Sharon Schiller and JoAnn Gricius organize and display the books brought in to give away to members.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TuesdayBookReview" target="_blank">facebook.com/TuesdayBookReview</a>.

New members are welcome. Email the club at <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a> for membership application.