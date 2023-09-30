Olivet Nazarene University announces 2023-24 theater season

Olivet Nazarene University has announced its 2023-24 theater season, which includes musicals, mysteries and an original, new musical.

In early October, students kickoff the season with “Odyssey, a Broadway Revue.” Including staged and semi-staged scenes and songs from favorite stage musicals, this annual event is an evening of music and dance.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-5 at The Theatre at SIMS in the SIMS Center at 160 W. River St., Bourbonnais.

The mainstage fall production is a fully staged production of “Alice in Wonderland.” Ideal for all ages, this production is on stage for six performances Oct. 20-28, with matinees on select Saturdays. All performances are at The Theatre at SIMS.

In November, “David, a New Musical” will make its world premiere at the Theatre at SIMS. A student-written, student-directed and student-led production, the Green Room Theatre Co. production of “David” will examine “a man after God’s own heart” through music and performance, according to an ONU news release.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee Nov. 19.

ONU Theatre and the School of Music unite at Kresge Auditorium in February to present Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast,” performed with a full orchestra.

The show will be presented in Kresge Auditorium, in the Larsen Fine Arts Center at the corner of Main Street and Route 102 in Bourbonnais.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1-2, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee March 2.

Two student-led productions close the season in classic, whodunnit style. These Green Room Theatre Co. productions include “Clue,” based on the board game, and “Trap,” an interactive mystery.

“Clue” is presented at 7 p.m. March 21-23, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on March 23. “Trap” is presented at 7 p.m. April 4-6, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee April 6.

Both productions are on stage at The Theatre at SIMS.

Tickets for all of the shows range from $7 to $18 and can be found at <a href="https://www.Olivet.edu/events" target="_blank">Olivet.edu/events</a>.

