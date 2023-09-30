New on the bookshelf: Sept. 30, 2023

<strong>Would playwright August Wilson have made it today?</strong>

It wasn’t easy for Frederick August Kittel Jr., a high school dropout from Pittsburgh’s Hill District, to transform himself into August Wilson, the venerable playwright whose 10-play cycle examining 20th century Black life in America earned him a seat in the pantheon beside Eugene O’Neill, Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams and Edward Albee.

No dramatist survives the journey from obscurity to fame unscathed, but Wilson’s path was especially grueling. In addition to dealing with the usual economic pain and maddening fickleness of a system that enjoys bestowing favor only to take it away, he had to contend with the legacy of white supremacy, as deeply entrenched in the liberal bastion of the American theater as anywhere else in society.

Patti Hartigan’s “August Wilson: A Life,” an invaluable and highly absorbing new biography, traces Wilson’s groundbreaking trajectory from his penurious beginnings to his death at age 60 in 2005, which made the front pages of newspapers around the nation. Through high-profile revivals and star-studded screen adaptations, Wilson’s work lives on powerfully and prolifically. Hartigan’s book reminds us what it took for the man to become a monument.

<strong>Schumacher concludes comic trilogy, set in academia</strong>

Jason (Jay) Fitger, hapless chair of a beleaguered English department at a third-rate university, is tapped at the last minute to teach a three-week “Experience: England” course, working from the syllabus of a colleague recently removed from class in a straitjacket. Need I add that the students are profoundly immature and each at least somewhat cuckoo? Oh, and that Jay has an aversion to England, born of an unfortunate vacation there with his then-wife?

What could go wrong? If it’s a novel in Julie Schumacher’s series about Fitger’s flailing career at Payne University (T-shirt: “Payne, where education hurts”), pretty much everything — to comic effect.

The first in the series, “Dear Committee Members,” was downright hilarious. The second, “The Shakespeare Requirement,” was also very funny, if not quite as uproarious.

Here, Schumacher seems to be aiming more directly at the heart that always beats beneath a decent comedy but, as in the series’ first two books, moves aside for laughs. So, for belly laughs, read the first book. For a rollicking good time, read the second. But for the sometimes meager, sometimes heart-piercing comedy of life’s many letdowns, treat yourself to “The English Experience.”

<strong>Socially conscious thriller explores effect of woman’s disappearance</strong>

Una Mannion’s plaintive sophomore novel, “Tell Me What I Am,” opens like a boilerplate thriller about a missing woman but is more concerned with the society that renders such disappearances commonplace, unwittingly enabling those responsible and devastating those left behind.

When Nessa learns her older sister Deena didn’t show for work, she worries there’s been an accident. Thirteen hours later, with Deena still missing, she tries to pick up her 4-year-old niece, Ruby, who spent the weekend with her dad. Lucas refuses to turn his daughter over and soon drags a hysterical Ruby away. Deena had restraining orders against her ex, but he makes sure her family has no contact with Ruby, moving with the child from Philadelphia to Vermont, where his mother lives on an island.

Deena disappears in 2004, and the novel, told from both Ruby and Nessa’s perspectives, is a patchwork of scenes between 1998, when Deena and Lucas meet, and 2018.

From the moment Nessa spies him ogling her then-25-year-old sister at a Halloween party, Lucas exudes trouble. But Deena moves in with him three weeks later, and in six months, she’s pregnant.

