Library Life: Week of Oct. 1, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Safe Banking for Seniors: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, this program will address specific financial challenges faced by older adults. Register online.

• Crafternoon: At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can make pom pom pumpkin coasters. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Putting Your Garden to Bed: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, a master gardener from U of I’s Extension Office will help gardeners prepare for cold winter months.

• Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, follow painting instructions from an experienced instructor. For ages 18 and older. Register online.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Teen-Tober Bookmark Drawing Contest: Begins Monday for middle and high school students. Ends Oct. 14, and 10 prizes will be given.

• Mini Terra Cotta Jack-O-Lantern Craft: Meets at 10 a.m. Saturday. Register by Wednesday.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• At 10 a.m. Oct. 14, enjoy a Solar Eclipse Party with Moon Pies, Sunny D, solar glasses and storytime.

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• TEENtober: At 1 p.m. Monday, junior high and high school students can enter a spooky art show for a chance to win a gift basket.

• Monthly Storytime: At 6 p.m. Thursday, meet for storytime at the library.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• DNA and Genealogy: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, local genealogist Suz Bates will talk about using DNA to enhance genealogy research. Registration required.

• Community Helpers Storytime: At 1 p.m. Wednesday, meet at the Braidwood Police Department for a tour and storytime. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “North of Nowhere” by Allison Brennan; “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown; “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Landscape Painting: This three-day event will teach basic techniques for landscape painting. Attendees must bring supplies. Classes are held 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 3, 10 and 17. Registration requested.

• Reading with Mavis: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, kids can read with Mavis, the library’s therapy dog. Call to register.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Drop-In Tech Help: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday or Oct. 10, ask staff your tech-related questions.

• Mini Planet Luminaries: At noon Oct. 7, grade-school kids can create a craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social Hour: At 9 a.m. Monday, meet at the Leo Hassett Community Center for a fun program filled with casual conversation, activities and light refreshments. Registration is appreciated.

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: Discuss “Murder in the Bayou” by Ethan Brown at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. every Tuesday.

• Mystery Club: Discover new books at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544