Gilman animal clinic hosting 5K for breast cancer research

GILMAN — Starting with check in at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, the Animal Medical Center of Gilman will host the Labrador Lap 5k and Schnauzer Shuffle 1-mile charity run benefitting Clea Shearer Breast Cancer Research Fund, a part of the Jimmy V Foundation.

The race will run from 9-11:30 a.m. with events to follow.

“The Labrador Lap and Schnauzer Shuffle promises to be a heartwarming and meaningful day as we unite the community in the battle against breast cancer,” organizers said in a news release.

“Whether you wish to participate or not, feel free to bring your furry friends for a day of fun, food, drinks and local shops. Let’s make strides together.”

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.amcgilman.com/our-fundraiser-event" target="_blank">amcgilman.com/our-fundraiser-event</a>.