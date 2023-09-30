Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Life

A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: One person, many lessons

By Taylor Leddin

If you’re reading this on the publishing date above, it is my dad’s birthday. (Everybody shout, “Happy birthday, Mike!” into the ether.)

When the birthday of a friend or a loved one rolls around, I think about the role they’ve played in my life and the gifts they’ve given me. In addition to the role of a parent, my dad also has been a friend and a go-to person for advice and life lessons.

With this in mind, I wanted to share with you some of the life lessons he’s bestowed upon me that might be helpful in your life, too.

• Always be willing to open your home and your heart to friends and family. What could be wrong when your home is filled with love?

• Diet Coke tastes good at any hour of the day.

• Buy the concert ticket. You won’t regret it.

• If you’re willing to look for it, you can find the humor in pretty much anything.

• It is, in fact, possible to predict car trouble a week ahead of time.

• There’s enough time in each day to both work and play hard.

• If you’re going to take a road trip, an RV is the premier vehicle of choice.

• It’s OK to have ice cream for dinner.

• Nothing is more important than your friends and family.

• Befriending your parents is actually cool.

• Karaoke is never a bad idea.

• Even if you’ve seen it a million times, when your favorite movie is on TV, you watch it.

• Interacting with the intention of making people laugh and feel comfortable is a special thing to do.

• It’s never “too late” to discover a new interest or try a new path.

• There’s always time for a Sunday family dinner, even when you’re perpetually double booked.

• There’s nothing wrong with going through little phases (e.g. eating the same thing for lunch for days on end).

• That there is a difference between i.e. and e.g.

• That saving your spare change in a jar does eventually pay off (especially when you lose your wedding ring in said jar for over a year and then discover it at the bank when you cash in).

• That, no matter how busy you are, there is always time to give back.

• That it’s important to take life seriously and lightly and to know how to differentiate (or how to do it simultaneously).

• Life will throw many curveballs. If you’re willing to accept that “it’ll all work out,” it usually does.

Happy birthday, Dad!