A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: One person, many lessons

If you’re reading this on the publishing date above, it is my dad’s birthday. (Everybody shout, “Happy birthday, Mike!” into the ether.)

When the birthday of a friend or a loved one rolls around, I think about the role they’ve played in my life and the gifts they’ve given me. In addition to the role of a parent, my dad also has been a friend and a go-to person for advice and life lessons.

With this in mind, I wanted to share with you some of the life lessons he’s bestowed upon me that might be helpful in your life, too.

• Always be willing to open your home and your heart to friends and family. What could be wrong when your home is filled with love?

• Diet Coke tastes good at any hour of the day.

• Buy the concert ticket. You won’t regret it.

• If you’re willing to look for it, you can find the humor in pretty much anything.

• It is, in fact, possible to predict car trouble a week ahead of time.

• There’s enough time in each day to both work and play hard.

• If you’re going to take a road trip, an RV is the premier vehicle of choice.

• It’s OK to have ice cream for dinner.

• Nothing is more important than your friends and family.

• Befriending your parents is actually cool.

• Karaoke is never a bad idea.

• Even if you’ve seen it a million times, when your favorite movie is on TV, you watch it.

• Interacting with the intention of making people laugh and feel comfortable is a special thing to do.

• It’s never “too late” to discover a new interest or try a new path.

• There’s always time for a Sunday family dinner, even when you’re perpetually double booked.

• There’s nothing wrong with going through little phases (e.g. eating the same thing for lunch for days on end).

• That there is a difference between i.e. and e.g.

• That saving your spare change in a jar does eventually pay off (especially when you lose your wedding ring in said jar for over a year and then discover it at the bank when you cash in).

• That, no matter how busy you are, there is always time to give back.

• That it’s important to take life seriously and lightly and to know how to differentiate (or how to do it simultaneously).

• Life will throw many curveballs. If you’re willing to accept that “it’ll all work out,” it usually does.

Happy birthday, Dad!