Kankakee County Museum seeking vendors for Artisan Faire

KANKAKEE — From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4, the Kankakee County Museum will host its 13th annual Artisan Faire, and spots still are available for local artists to sell their work.

The Artisan Faire features artists displaying works of watercolor and oil paintings, blown and fused glass creations, pottery, sculpture, woodworking, hand-knits, quilts, jewelry, porcelain painting and other crafts.

Booths will be located throughout the museum. The booth fee for the day is $30. Booth spaces are 10 feet in length and depth will be determined by the space available.

Two chairs per booth will be provided. Vendors are to supply tables and display pieces necessary for set up. Vendor set up will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 or 6:30-9 a.m. Nov. 4.

It is requested that vendors supply the museum with photos of their booths and product for promotional purposes. Applications and fees must be received by Oct. 14. No refunds or cancellations after Oct. 31.

Absolutely no commercial products will be accepted.

For an application and more information, call 815-932-5279 or go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.