Harvest Daze on tap for Iroquois County this weekend

IROQUOIS COUNTY — Beginning with the Iroquois County Historical Society Fish Fry on Friday, Harvest Daze runs through the weekend in Iroquois County. Harvest Daze, the ICHS’s largest fundraiser of the year, will take place Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum.

<strong>ICHS FISH FRY</strong>

Each year, the Iroquois County Historical Society sponsors Harvest Daze the first weekend of October. This year’s event will kick-off with a fish fry 4-7 p.m. Friday. The event takes place in the Red Barn on the museum grounds, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The Red Barn is located between the one-way alley off Cherry Street and the museum.

For the fish fry, sandwiches and/or meals can be to-go or enjoyed at one of the picnic tables set up under the big tent on the grounds. For the cost of a donation, attendees can get a fish sandwich, bag of chips and drink, along with packets of tartar sauce; or sandwich-only orders are available. Drinks will include an assortment of soft drinks and water.

To use the drive-thru, vehicles need to enter off Cherry Street onto the one-way alley. Attendees also can park on any of the surrounding streets and walk to the Red Barn to place their orders. Sandwiches will be available until sold out.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

The opening ceremony for Harvest Daze will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, near the front steps of the museum. Watseka American Legion Post members will conduct the ceremony, and Earl Kroll will sing the national anthem.

Saturday’s events are slated to run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be set up along the grounds offering items from home décor to baked goods to handcrafted items.

The Kids’ Zone was so popular last year it has been added as a constant to the weekend. Sponsors of this popular kids’ station are Juvenile Justice Council, Watseka Community High School FFA chapter, Kiwanis and ICHS. A variety of fun and games, along with crafts, will be available — parents can enjoy the sights of Harvest Daze and kids will be entertained. New this year will be a petting zoo.

The 17th annual Cruise-In will take place on the south portion of the museum grounds. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and there is a small registration fee. The first 25 entries will receive dash plaques, plus there will be door prizes and music from the 1950s and ’60s. Judging will be done by cruise-in visitors, with awards for the Top 25, best of show, best paint and farthest driven. For more information on this event, call Jason Reed, of Reed Family Car Shows, at 815-278-0881, or send an email to carshowguy74@gmail.com. All proceeds will be donated to ICHS for the museum.

Pumpkin Patch entries can be set up from 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Participation is free. This year’s theme is Fairy-Tale Pumpkins, and entries can be from an individual, family, group or organization, business or classroom — anyone who wants to create a pumpkin is invited to take part. Most winners will be chosen by visitors to the pumpkin patch, but there will be a Pick of the Patch (overall winner) and President’s Award (best representation of the theme) chosen by ICHS judges.

First-, second- and third-place awards will be given in a variety of categories. Judging is based on originality, quality of work and ingenious use of pumpkins, which can be carved, decorated or painted.

There also will be a “Guess the Weight of the Pumpkin” contest for visitors.

All information and an entry form can be found at iroquoiscountyhistoricalsocieety.com/pumpkincontest2023. Registration can be done online or via paper form, which can be mailed or dropped off to the museum.

A bake sale will take place in the Victorian Room of the museum. Although touted as a bake sale, the sale also can include handcrafted items, such as wood crafts, knitted/crocheted items, hand-sewn items and more, as well as cakes, pies, cupcakes, candies, breads, homemade jams and jellies. Those who want to donate to this event can take their products to the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday or get them to the Victorian Room first thing Saturday morning.

And for those who don’t find what they have a hunger for on the grounds, stop by the Red Barn to check out the menu.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

Sunday’s events begin at 10 a.m. Vendors will be set up along the grounds selling their wares, the Kids’ Zone will be up and going, the petting zoo will be open, and the bake sale will continue in the Victorian Room.

Sunday will be the 20th annual Antique Tractor and Small Engine show, which will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who want to display their tractors and/or small engines can register their entries on the grounds for free. No judging is done for this event.

New this year will be a kiddie tractor pull, which will take place on Locust Street, which is the street south of the museum. There will be first-, second- and third-place trophies awarded in each child’s weight class. Weight classes are 0 to 30 pounds, 31 to 40 pounds, 41 to 50 pounds and so on up to 100 pounds. This is also a free event.